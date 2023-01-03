Read full article on original website
KTVL
Oregon hospitals struggle financially, ask lawmakers to plan for possibility of closures
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Association of Hospitals & Health Systems is sounding the alarm on the economic situation facing hospitals across the state. With lawmakers preparing to submit bill drafts ahead of the 2023 legislative session, the OAHHS is asking them to start planning for the worst-case scenario.
KTVZ
More Oregon families now qualify for affordable child care program
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Human Services and Early Learning Division of the Department of Education are excited to announce expanded eligibility for affordable child care through the Employment Related Day Care program. The expansion took effect on Jan. 1 and is among the provisions of...
Report shows Oregon hospitals face money losses for third consecutive quarter
Almost two-thirds of hospitals in Oregon lost money during the third quarter of 2022, according to a new report by the OAHHS
kezi.com
Study shows Oregon No. 2 state with most inbound moves in 2022, Eugene one of the most moved-into cities
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon was the second most popular state to move to in 2022, according to an annual study by United Van Lines. Michael Stoll, an economist at UCLA, has spent the last decade working closely with the company to break down the data. "The study is accounting of...
klcc.org
After leading Oregon through nonstop crises, Gov. Kate Brown leaves office with a complicated legacy
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is likable. Before COVID-19 shuttered the state Capitol, she was known for cruising the hallways, making friendly conversation with lobbyists, Republicans and reporters as she went. She would compliment someone’s new glasses. She would take the time to write a handwritten note of congratulations for the birth of a baby. She’s affable; a people person who sometimes spiced up her talk of legislative agenda with quirky colloquialisms — like warning people to wear their “metal underpants” when times get tough and promising her constituents she’ll “GSD” – Brown-speak for “get stuff done.”
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
yachatsnews.com
Watch your mail box! Oregon Treasurer will begin sending checks to people with unclaimed funds
SALEM — Keep an eye on your mailbox, Oregon – the state Treasury is planning to send checks of up to $10,000 to people with unclaimed paychecks, security deposits, tax refunds or other unclaimed property. Treasurer Tobias Read announced this week that the agency will proactively return approximately...
kezi.com
Nearly $20 million coming to Oregon school districts for mental health providers
WASHINGTON D.C. – Four Oregon school districts will get a total of nearly $20 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Education to hire more licensed mental health providers, according to Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. The School-Based Mental Health grant program provided by the U.S. Department...
2022 cannabis sales: This Oregon county is No. 1 for a third time
PORTLAND, Ore. — It might take actually moving the Oregon-Idaho border west to end Malheur County’s reign as Oregon’s top pot spot. Despite a 6.4% sales decline, the border county was Oregon’s per capita leader in cannabis sales in 2022, its third straight year at No. 1.
Bill Monroe: Some of the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division’s encounters are stranger than fiction
Join me between the lines of monthly activity published by the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division. They’re peppered with Darwin Award candidates. In November, an Astoria-based division sergeant headed out in the wee hours to conduct a decoy operation with a fake elk. As happens more than...
Smithonian
Adults Can Now Use Magic Mushrooms With Supervision in Oregon
On January 1, Oregon became the first state in the nation to allow adults to use psilocybin, a psychedelic compound found in so-called magic mushrooms. Now, anyone aged 21 and older can legally access psilocybin services in Oregon—which means they’ll be able to consume psychedelic mushrooms under the supervision of a state-certified facilitator.
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
After chaotic vote for speaker, Oregon Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer happy to be sworn in
It was 1:40 a.m. Saturday when House representatives took their oaths – a ceremony that was expected to take place Tuesday. The swearing-in was delayed by the longest contest for speaker of the House in 164 years. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., finally secured the gavel after the 15th round of voting.
texasbreaking.com
$10,000 Direct Payment for Americans – See if You’re Eligible
Treasurer Tobias Read announced Tuesday that unclaimed funds worth nearly $10 million are set to be returned to their rightful owners. In the upcoming months, a few million Americans can claim direct payments. The funds will come from the “Checks without Claims” initiative of the Treasury Office. The program aimed...
focushillsboro.com
Rob Wagner Is Getting Ready To Become The First New Senator From Oregon Since 2003
Rob Wagner: Rob Wagner originally entered the Oregon Capitol as an intern for a Portland Democrat. Wagner will become Senate president in January when Gov. Kate Brown leaves office. Wagner, the Senate’s Democratic leader, had a convoluted path to the top seat. Wagner claims he worked for at least two weeks as a Senate intern, however, Brown maintains he barely lasted a day.
yachatsnews.com
Oregon finally announces Jan. 15 opening of Dungeness crab season, but many commercial fishers say the damage has already been done
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab fishery, after passing a new round of testing, will open Sunday, Jan. 15 from Manzanita to south of Coos Bay, state regulators announced Friday. The season will open Feb. 1 from Cape Falcon, which is near Manzanita, north to the state of Washington, in accordance...
opb.org
Oregon Republican leaders are expected to soon choose a replacement for former state Sen. Dallas Heard
On Saturday, three to five people will be nominated to fill the seat recently vacated by Sen. Dallas Heard. Heard announced his resignation in mid-December, saying he wants to spend more time with his family. But his term doesn’t end until 2025, so on Saturday, Precinct Committee People (PCPs) will...
WWEEK
Fagan Will Fine Oregon Democrats for FTX Donation
More than a month after WW’s initial inquiry, the Democratic Party of Oregon still won’t say what it plans to do with a $500,000 contribution made in the name of Nishad Singh, former director of engineering at FTX, the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange run by Sam Bankman-Fried. Among other...
See the most expensive home for sale in each of Oregon’s 36 counties
Thinking about moving in the New Year? Before you pack up your pots and pans, see what you can buy at the median sale price, which varies widely across Oregon. Portland homes can cost 2.5 times those in Baker County at the Idaho state line. If you’re dreaming big, here’s...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit
The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
