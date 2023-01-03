ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 9

Related
KTVZ

More Oregon families now qualify for affordable child care program

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Human Services and Early Learning Division of the Department of Education are excited to announce expanded eligibility for affordable child care through the Employment Related Day Care program. The expansion took effect on Jan. 1 and is among the provisions of...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

After leading Oregon through nonstop crises, Gov. Kate Brown leaves office with a complicated legacy

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is likable. Before COVID-19 shuttered the state Capitol, she was known for cruising the hallways, making friendly conversation with lobbyists, Republicans and reporters as she went. She would compliment someone’s new glasses. She would take the time to write a handwritten note of congratulations for the birth of a baby. She’s affable; a people person who sometimes spiced up her talk of legislative agenda with quirky colloquialisms — like warning people to wear their “metal underpants” when times get tough and promising her constituents she’ll “GSD” – Brown-speak for “get stuff done.”
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
Smithonian

Adults Can Now Use Magic Mushrooms With Supervision in Oregon

On January 1, Oregon became the first state in the nation to allow adults to use psilocybin, a psychedelic compound found in so-called magic mushrooms. Now, anyone aged 21 and older can legally access psilocybin services in Oregon—which means they’ll be able to consume psychedelic mushrooms under the supervision of a state-certified facilitator.
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
OREGON STATE
texasbreaking.com

$10,000 Direct Payment for Americans – See if You’re Eligible

Treasurer Tobias Read announced Tuesday that unclaimed funds worth nearly $10 million are set to be returned to their rightful owners. In the upcoming months, a few million Americans can claim direct payments. The funds will come from the “Checks without Claims” initiative of the Treasury Office. The program aimed...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Rob Wagner Is Getting Ready To Become The First New Senator From Oregon Since 2003

Rob Wagner: Rob Wagner originally entered the Oregon Capitol as an intern for a Portland Democrat. Wagner will become Senate president in January when Gov. Kate Brown leaves office. Wagner, the Senate’s Democratic leader, had a convoluted path to the top seat. Wagner claims he worked for at least two weeks as a Senate intern, however, Brown maintains he barely lasted a day.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Fagan Will Fine Oregon Democrats for FTX Donation

More than a month after WW’s initial inquiry, the Democratic Party of Oregon still won’t say what it plans to do with a $500,000 contribution made in the name of Nishad Singh, former director of engineering at FTX, the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange run by Sam Bankman-Fried. Among other...
OREGON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit

The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy