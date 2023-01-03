On November 28th, the Nashville FFA major officers took a trip to Walmart in Mt. Vernon in order to shop and buy Christmas presents for five children from families in need, who might not be able to have Christmas presents otherwise. The names were obtained from the angel tree at Prairie State Generating Company. The major officers were then divided into groups of two to shop for a child from a family in need using the list of requests provided on the angel tree. Some of the items that the groups shopped for were clothing, coats, toys, bedding.

