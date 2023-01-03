ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IL

theshoppersweekly.com

Adopt a Family Christmas Shopping

On November 28th, the Nashville FFA major officers took a trip to Walmart in Mt. Vernon in order to shop and buy Christmas presents for five children from families in need, who might not be able to have Christmas presents otherwise. The names were obtained from the angel tree at Prairie State Generating Company. The major officers were then divided into groups of two to shop for a child from a family in need using the list of requests provided on the angel tree. Some of the items that the groups shopped for were clothing, coats, toys, bedding.
25newsnow.com

Auto dealer lawsuit against Rivian dismissed

(25 News Now) - It’s a victory today for Rivian in a Cook County courtroom. A circuit court judge dismissed a lawsuit filed in March 2021 by the Illinois Automobile Dealers Association and more than 200 individual dealers. It claimed Rivian and electric car maker Lucid violated state law...
nrn.com

Burger King franchisee files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Subsidiaries of an Illinois-based Burger King franchisee, one of the largest in the brand’s U.S. system, reportedly have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection at units operating about 90 restaurants. Bloomberg Law reported that Chapter 11 filings submitted early this week by TOMS King Holdings LLC’s operating subsidiaries included...
1520 The Ticket

Illinois Gas Tax Increase in Effect, But Relief May Be Coming

On January 1st, a six-month pause on a scheduled gas tax increase in Illinois came to an end, but multiple pieces of legislation introduced in the General Assembly could counter the hike. The increase, originally slated for July 1st of last year, would have raised the tax by 2.2 cents per gallon, bringing it to 41.4 cents per gallon. However, Governor JB Pritzker paused the increase until the new year as part of a package that included a yearlong suspension of the 1% grocery tax.
stupiddope.com

How to Get a Cannabis Dispensary License in Illinois: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you are looking to open a cannabis dispensary in Illinois, there are several steps you need to follow to obtain a license. The process can be complex and time-consuming, but with proper planning and preparation, you can increase your chances of success. In this guide, we will provide an overview of the process for obtaining a cannabis dispensary license in Illinois, including the requirements and documents you need to submit.
theshoppersweekly.com

Brehm Library presents art classes and workshops

The C.E. Brehm Memorial Public Library in Mt. Vernon offers a variety of classes and special presentations. Below are some of their upcoming events. Creative Coloring & Watercolors for Adults will be held at the library from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10. Watercolors and coloring are not just for children anymore. With the library’s user friendly materials you can create your own artwork. Join them for Wonderful Watercolors and Creative Coloring on the second Tuesday of each month from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. Coloring sheets, colored pencils, crayons, watercolors and paintbrushes will be provided. Call 2618-42-6322 ext. 2 to register for this program.
KFVS12

Good Samaritan Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois hospital introduced its first baby born in the new year. According to Good Samaritan Hospital, Victoria and Austin, of Centralia, are the proud parents of baby boy Axten. He was born at 2:07 a.m. on Sunday, January 1. He weighed 7 pounds...
1440 WROK

What’s Next For Legal Cannabis In Illinois, Home Delivery?

Could home delivery of weed be the next logical step for legal marijuana in Illinois?. Anniversary Of Recreational Marijuana Becoming Legal In Illinois. New Year's Day 2023 marks the third anniversary of recreational marijuana becoming legal in Illinois. Residents waited for hours in horrible winter weather just for the chance to purchase pot legally for the very first time in our state. It's been a huge success ever since generating millions of dollars in revenue.
newschannel20.com

Lawmakers react to FOID card renewal changes

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New changes to Firearm Owners' Identification (FOID) cards. As of Jan. 1., the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person’s FOID card. This new change went into effect just a few days ago. Now, with a full set of fingerprints, it will be...
