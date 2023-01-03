Read full article on original website
Adopt a Family Christmas Shopping
On November 28th, the Nashville FFA major officers took a trip to Walmart in Mt. Vernon in order to shop and buy Christmas presents for five children from families in need, who might not be able to have Christmas presents otherwise. The names were obtained from the angel tree at Prairie State Generating Company. The major officers were then divided into groups of two to shop for a child from a family in need using the list of requests provided on the angel tree. Some of the items that the groups shopped for were clothing, coats, toys, bedding.
Auto dealer lawsuit against Rivian dismissed
(25 News Now) - It’s a victory today for Rivian in a Cook County courtroom. A circuit court judge dismissed a lawsuit filed in March 2021 by the Illinois Automobile Dealers Association and more than 200 individual dealers. It claimed Rivian and electric car maker Lucid violated state law...
Burger King franchisee files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Subsidiaries of an Illinois-based Burger King franchisee, one of the largest in the brand’s U.S. system, reportedly have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection at units operating about 90 restaurants. Bloomberg Law reported that Chapter 11 filings submitted early this week by TOMS King Holdings LLC’s operating subsidiaries included...
Illinois has a new Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer
Erin Johnson is taking over for Danielle Perry to coordinate between state cannabis agencies to ensure that the Illinois cannabis industry is headed in the right direction. Johnson tells KMOX 2022 was a big year for weed in the state.
Illinois Gas Tax Increase in Effect, But Relief May Be Coming
On January 1st, a six-month pause on a scheduled gas tax increase in Illinois came to an end, but multiple pieces of legislation introduced in the General Assembly could counter the hike. The increase, originally slated for July 1st of last year, would have raised the tax by 2.2 cents per gallon, bringing it to 41.4 cents per gallon. However, Governor JB Pritzker paused the increase until the new year as part of a package that included a yearlong suspension of the 1% grocery tax.
Latex gloves are no longer allowed in Illinois food service, next is health care in 2024
Metro East food service providers are now barred from using latex gloves as a new state law takes effect. The Illinois General Assembly passed the Latex Glove Ban Act this year, which Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law in June. The goal of the new law is to protect workers and customers who may be allergic to latex.
Judge rules in Rivian's favor in lawsuit over direct sales to consumers
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Rivian by a group of Illinois auto dealers who alleged the electric automaker was breaking the law by selling vehicles directly to consumers. That ruling in Cook County court allows Rivian to continue selling electric trucks and SUVs to customers in Illinois....
Do You Know The Legal Duties Of A Landlord In Illinois?
Did you know there are requirements landlords are legally required to honor? The most obvious is the responsibility of maintaining the rental unit and ensuring it is a safe and livable environment for tenants. This means there should be regularly scheduled walkthroughs to check for any issues such as plumbing...
Newly reformed SAFE-T Act signed by IL Gov. Pritzker; What this means for southern IL
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Illinois’ SAFE-T Act — which stands for “Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today,” was signed into law February 2021 by Governor JB Pritzker. Recently, the act was amended and signed by Gov. Pritzker. Parts of the bill went into...
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons bill
Henry County Courthouse, Cambridge, IllinoisPhoto bySusan DeVilder. In a statement released Wednesday, the Henry County Sheriff expressed his concern and opposition to an Illinois house bill that would ban assault-type weapons.
How to Get a Cannabis Dispensary License in Illinois: A Step-by-Step Guide
If you are looking to open a cannabis dispensary in Illinois, there are several steps you need to follow to obtain a license. The process can be complex and time-consuming, but with proper planning and preparation, you can increase your chances of success. In this guide, we will provide an overview of the process for obtaining a cannabis dispensary license in Illinois, including the requirements and documents you need to submit.
Unique new discount store coming to Illinois
If you're a fan of discount stores, finding great deals, and treasure hunting, you may be excited to learn that a unique new discount retail store will be opening soon in Illinois. Read on to learn more.
Pawn shop owners ready to fight proposed law to cap interest rates
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jason Vandiver has his entire week planned out. The vice president of Paymaster Pawn & Jewelers is working Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, he’s driving to Springfield to join 100 other pawnbrokers to let as many state lawmakers as possible know that proposals to cap the interest rates they charge could devastate […]
Brehm Library presents art classes and workshops
The C.E. Brehm Memorial Public Library in Mt. Vernon offers a variety of classes and special presentations. Below are some of their upcoming events. Creative Coloring & Watercolors for Adults will be held at the library from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10. Watercolors and coloring are not just for children anymore. With the library’s user friendly materials you can create your own artwork. Join them for Wonderful Watercolors and Creative Coloring on the second Tuesday of each month from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. Coloring sheets, colored pencils, crayons, watercolors and paintbrushes will be provided. Call 2618-42-6322 ext. 2 to register for this program.
Good Samaritan Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois hospital introduced its first baby born in the new year. According to Good Samaritan Hospital, Victoria and Austin, of Centralia, are the proud parents of baby boy Axten. He was born at 2:07 a.m. on Sunday, January 1. He weighed 7 pounds...
Illinois among states with highest demand for outbound U-Haul trucks, report shows
CHICAGO - More people fled Illinois in 2022 than nearly every other state in the country, according to a new report. U-Haul released its annual Growth Index report on Tuesday, which measured more than two million one-way trips last year. The Land of Lincoln, which took the No. 49 spot...
What’s Next For Legal Cannabis In Illinois, Home Delivery?
Could home delivery of weed be the next logical step for legal marijuana in Illinois?. Anniversary Of Recreational Marijuana Becoming Legal In Illinois. New Year's Day 2023 marks the third anniversary of recreational marijuana becoming legal in Illinois. Residents waited for hours in horrible winter weather just for the chance to purchase pot legally for the very first time in our state. It's been a huge success ever since generating millions of dollars in revenue.
Why is Governor Pritzker so adamant on eliminating cash bail with the SAFE-T Act?
In a statement released on Wednesday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzer was confident that the Illinois Supreme Court would rule in favor of eliminating cash bail later on this year. A Kankakee County judge blocked the statute last month that would get rid of cash bail in the SAFE-T Act from going into full effect on Sunday.
Lawmakers react to FOID card renewal changes
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New changes to Firearm Owners' Identification (FOID) cards. As of Jan. 1., the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person’s FOID card. This new change went into effect just a few days ago. Now, with a full set of fingerprints, it will be...
St. Clair County MetroLink Extension Shiloh-Scott to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport Facilities – Single Track
St. Clair County Transit District will receive sealed bids until 2:00 P.M. on February 14, 2023, at: St. Clair County Transit District 27 North Illinois Street Belleville, Illinois 62220. All bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at that time. The sealed bids must be delivered to and received...
