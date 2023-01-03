Read full article on original website
Related
From hotel stays to unique experiences, here are the best ways to spend 150,000 Marriott Bonvoy points
Whether you're looking for a hotel stay or a unique experience, Marriott Bonvoy points have you covered. Here are some of the best ways to spend 150,000 Marriott points.
American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate
American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your way
The guaranteed monthly income could be life-changing. Previously, I discussed how London N. Breed is giving away millions to the trans community. Something similar might happen again. The money could be given to females only.
I flew on a private jet to Miami and on Spirit Airlines back to New York. Here's how my $92 flight compared to a Bombardier Global 7500 which can cost $20,000 an hour to charter.
Unlike flying on a commercial airline, those on private jets do not have to clear security, battle crowded airports, or wait for their boarding zone.
Southwest Airlines is trying to win back its once-loyal passengers with free rewards points worth up to $300
But you’ll need a rewards account with the airline to receive them.
Hawaiian Airlines HawaiianMiles: The Complete Guide
Hawaiian Airlines is a U.S.-based airline, but don’t let its name fool you. The airline offers flights that span the globe, including destinations in North America, the South Pacific, Asia and, naturally, the major islands of Hawaii. The loyalty program of Hawaiian Airlines is HawaiianMiles. Members earn HawaiianMiles and...
boardingarea.com
Hilton Breakfast Benefit Changes, Lessons from Flying Spirit Airlines, Never Park at the Airport
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Monday, December 26, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Thrillist
JetBlue's 'Big Winter Sale' Gets You Flights for $44 If You Book Right Now
Now that the air travel industry's debacle of a holiday season is over, you can comfortably start booking flights again. And as if it were divine timing, JetBlue is launching its "Big Winter Sale," so you can save while doing it too. Now through January 11, you can book cheap...
Southwest is giving 25,000 frequent flier points worth $300 to passengers impacted by the airline's holiday travel meltdown
"I know that no amount of apologies can undo your experience," Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan wrote in an email sent to travelers.
Gizmodo
How to Get In-Flight WiFi on Delta, JetBlue, United, and More
Leg room, luggage space, in-flight meals, the actual cost of the ticket—these are all important considerations when booking a flight. But for some of us, perhaps the most crucial consideration of all concerns the on-board wifi options. Are you actually going to be able to get anything done mid-journey, or will you be cut off from the world?
At Least Some Airlines Can Still Get Travelers To Their Destinations On Time
During the recently concluded holiday season, Southwest (LUV) - Get Free Report got the sort of headlines no airline wants, as the carrier had to delay or cancel nearly half of its flights. Flight status website FlightAware showed Southwest at the top of the list for both canceled and delayed...
Travel trends for 2023
France, Italy and Greece are predicted to be among the top international destinations.
FodorsTravel
What to Do When Your Hotel Room Is Unacceptable
Here are some tips for when and how to deal with subpar accommodations. ravel long enough, and you’ll eventually come across a hotel room that doesn’t meet your needs. Either it’s not clean, or it’s noisy, or some of the room’s safety features aren’t working properly. These situations are certainly disappointing, particularly after a long travel day.
programminginsider.com
5 Ways to Travel in Luxury on a Budget
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Just because money seems to be flying out of your wallet doesn’t mean you need to give up the opportunity to travel in luxury! Whether you are exploring a new city or commuting back and forth to work, there are ways for you to travel well while staying on budget.
This trick saved me over 60% in plane tickets: How to travel business class without spending a fortune
Getting a good price for an airline ticket is already a headache – let alone business class, which is almost impossible to get at an affordable price.
Seniors Working in the Travel Industry
The post Seniors Working in the Travel Industry appeared first on Seniors Guide.
boardingarea.com
Ending Soon: The Citi Premier Card with 80,000 Point Bonus – Worth at Least $800!
The Citi Premier 80000 point offer is ending soon. If you want to get a lot of value from a single offer, this card will give you at least $800 in value!. The big sign-up bonus on the Citi Premier card is supposed to end soon so if you want to snag this card and its 80,000 point bonus, now is the time!
Chase Pay Yourself Back 2023 – New Categories and Lower Rates (for some cards)
The Chase Pay Yourself Back program for 2023 has made changes with new categories and lower redemption rates – for some cards. The Chase Pay Yourself Back program was introduced in the early days of the coronavirus as people stopped traveling. Instead of having points be used for things like travel, Chase made it possible to redeem points – at the same value as using them directly for travel – for things like grocery store shopping, home improvement stores, charitable giving, dining, annual fees, and even Airbnb.
Carnival and Royal Caribbean Dining Changes, What You Need to Know
Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Free Report and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report have made food a central part of the cruising experience. In many ways, dinner in the main dining room (MDR) serves as the anchor of your cruise experience. No matter what you did during...
I splurged my miles to fly Emirates' luxe business class. I ate a multi-course meal, lounged at the in-flight bar, and learned the seat upgrade is worth it.
"Emirates is over the top in every way," Tonya Russell writes. "While economy class proved to be just fine, upgrading is worth it at least once."
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0