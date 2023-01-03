ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WREG

Woman charged after husband stabbed to death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was charged after her husband was fatally stabbed in the Medical District. According to MPD, 41-year-old Jermaine Smith was stabbed on Vance Avenue just before 11:30 Sunday night. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a woman flagged down officers in the area of Peabody Avenue and East […]
wvlt.tv

Funeral arrangments set for Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The funeral arrangements have been set for Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, also known as Gangsta Boo who passed away at the age of 43. Gangsta Boo was best known as one of the members of the Three 6 Mafia rap group. The circumstances around her death...
WREG

First homicide of 2023 reported in Medical District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are currently investigating what appears to be the first homicide of 2023. According to MPD, a man was killed in an overnight stabbing on Vance Avenue in the Medical District just before 11:30 Sunday night. The victim’s family told WREG this was a domestic dispute that took a deadly turn. They […]
WREG

Three shot at Memphis nightclub on New Year’s Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three victims were taken to the hospital after being shot at Life Lounge on Sunday morning. According to MPD, at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to a call at 6135 Mt. Moriah Road. A man was located and transported to ROH in critical condition. Two additional victims arrived at area hospitals by private […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 charged in shooting on I-40, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were arrested after a shooting on a Memphis interstate. On Dec. 2, Memphis Police officers took a report of an aggravated assault on I-40 near Whitten Road. A woman said she was traveling eastbound on the interstate passing Sycamore View Road when traffic began...
