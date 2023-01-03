Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MemphisTed RiversMemphis, TN
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.Source MoneyUtica, NY
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
High School Grad Youngest in History as Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor Living with ParentsSharee B.Earle, AR
Related
Family says missing man’s body had been in morgue for more than a month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova family said they found out their loved one had died only after his body sat at a Shelby County morgue for more than a month. On January 5, the family of William “Bill” Williams reached out to FOX13 to report that he had been missing since November 2. Hours later, they found out that his body had been at a morgue since November 16.
Man charged with murder mistakingly released from jail, rearrested when he showed back up for court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man charged with murder for gunning down an innocent man was arrested again after accidentally being released from jail without bond. According to an affidavit, 26-year-old Gary Taylor, also known as “Lil Gary” was one of four men involved in the shooting. The...
Nashville 4th Avenue North Murder/Suicide Deceased Identified
January 2, 2023 – Update: The deceased are identified as Irene Bond, 45, and Geremy Causey, 31, both of Shelby County. Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the apparent murder/suicide involving a man and woman from West Tennessee who were discovered Monday afternoon inside a room of the DoubleTree Hotel on 4th Avenue North.
Finesse2tymes Speaks After 2 Men Were Charged In Shooting At His Concert
The Memphis native explained what happened before the shooting.
Woman charged after husband stabbed to death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was charged after her husband was fatally stabbed in the Medical District. According to MPD, 41-year-old Jermaine Smith was stabbed on Vance Avenue just before 11:30 Sunday night. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a woman flagged down officers in the area of Peabody Avenue and East […]
wvlt.tv
Funeral arrangments set for Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The funeral arrangements have been set for Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, also known as Gangsta Boo who passed away at the age of 43. Gangsta Boo was best known as one of the members of the Three 6 Mafia rap group. The circumstances around her death...
First homicide of 2023 reported in Medical District
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are currently investigating what appears to be the first homicide of 2023. According to MPD, a man was killed in an overnight stabbing on Vance Avenue in the Medical District just before 11:30 Sunday night. The victim’s family told WREG this was a domestic dispute that took a deadly turn. They […]
Three shot at Memphis nightclub on New Year’s Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three victims were taken to the hospital after being shot at Life Lounge on Sunday morning. According to MPD, at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to a call at 6135 Mt. Moriah Road. A man was located and transported to ROH in critical condition. Two additional victims arrived at area hospitals by private […]
Tennessee store owner killed on Christmas
Covington Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a convenience store owner on Sunday.
wvlt.tv
New exhibit to open at Graceland showcases making of 2022 film ‘Elvis’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new exhibit to showcase the 2022 film “Elvis” is set to open this weekend at Graceland. The exhibit entitled “The Making of Elvis” celebrates the movie’s worldwide success. Action News 5 got a sneak peek of the exhibit Friday morning.
2 charged in shooting on I-40, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were arrested after a shooting on a Memphis interstate. On Dec. 2, Memphis Police officers took a report of an aggravated assault on I-40 near Whitten Road. A woman said she was traveling eastbound on the interstate passing Sycamore View Road when traffic began...
Comments / 0