Read full article on original website
Related
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Applebee’s President John Cywinski is leaving to be CEO of another chain
Applebee’s President John Cywinski is leaving the casual-dining chain to become the CEO of another restaurant company, Applebee’s owner Dine Brands said Wednesday. Cywinski has served two terms at Applebee’s—first as CMO from 2001 to 2006 and then as president since 2017. In his second go-around, he has steered the chain through the closures of hundreds of underperforming locations and a return to a 100% franchised model. In September, Applebee’s posted its best quarter ever on a three-year basis. He said in a November interview that he never felt better about the 1,571-unit casual-dining chain.
Exec Hires: First Stop Health Promotes Teira Gunlock to CEO
– First Stop Health (FSH), a leading virtual care company for primary, urgent and mental healthcare needs, today announced the promotion of Teira Gunlock to Chief Executive Officer. In her role, Gunlock leads a dynamic, growing organization focused on delivering convenient, high-quality and affordable care to U.S. members of its employer clients.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Focus Brands President Beto Guajardo named CEO of Blaze Pizza
Beto Guajardo, the former president of Focus Brands International, was named CEO of Blaze Pizza on Wednesday. Mandy Shaw this week announced her departure after five years in the CEO seat at Blaze Pizza, confirming earlier rumors, though she did not reveal her plans. Shaw in a LinkedIn post said...
Merchants & Marine Bank Promotes Jeff Trammell To COO
The board of directors of Merchants & Marine Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Merchants & Marine Bancorp MNMB, announced the promotion of Jeff Trammell to the position of COO. With the promotion, Jeff will serve as COO of both the holding company and its banking subsidiary. Trammell joined Merchants...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Is Tao Group Hospitality for sale?
New York-based Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., or MSGE, is reportedly considering a sale of Tao Group Hospitality, parent to a restaurant-and-nightlife portfolio that includes the Tao Asian Bistro, Hakkasan and Lavo Italian brands. The report comes from The New York Post, which said MSGE has hired Goldman Sachs to...
Billionaire CEO Shuts Down Disney World For Employee Party, Pays For 10,000 Employees
Citadel employees were in for the trip of their lifetime when CEO Ken Griffin planned quite the celebration.
Time To Say Goodbye – These 12 Retail Chains Are Closing Stores in 2023
I have several friends who work in the retail industry and trust me, it can be unpredictable. Those of you in it already know. Things aren't promised even if you're working for a well-loved and established company. From Walmart to Target and even designer stores, it looks like no one is safe from downsizing.
Costco is Getting Rid of Another Service
Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
consumerqueen.com
Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
Bank of America Tells Customer to File a Claim After Wrongly Drafting Account for $30,000 Dollars
A Bank of America customer was left utterly upset a couple of months ago after his bank account was debited for $30,000 dollars over a cashier's check that was inadvertently placed into the wrong account.
Restaurant Manager Is Out of Job After Warning Staff in Severe Memo To Look for Other Work if They Request Time Off
With over 1.3 million job openings in the food and accommodation industry, it’s no surprise that restaurant workers are in high demand. One restaurant manager has been fired after a blistering message to staff about taking time off, threatening her staff with being out of a job if they requested time off work.
Billionaire Mark Cuban's Solution To a Big Problem in America
Some have tried it but they fell flat on their face. It is as if the pharmaceutical industry, and more particularly, drug prices were an unbreakable juggernaut. In 2018, JPMorgan Chase and its CEO Jamie Dimon, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report and its founder Jeff Bezos, and legendary investor Warren Buffett joined forces to shake up this industry. Given the three names involved and their influence, it was expected that something would change in favor of consumers, who often find themselves strangled by colossal drug bills.
mansionglobal.com
Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Is Betting on the Luxury Market, as He Unloads $300 Million in Personal Real Estate
Casino mogul Steve Wynn is putting his Sun Valley, Idaho, homes on the market as he looks to sell a huge swath of his personal real estate for close to $300 million. Mr. Wynn is listing two adjacent Sun Valley properties for $27 million, after listing a Palm Beach residence for $78.5 million and a New York City penthouse for $90 million. In addition, a $100 million Beverly Hills, Calif., estate he listed last year is still on the market. He sold his Las Vegas, Nev., home for $17.5 million in June, records show.
Fast Food Chains Expected to Close in 2023
Some chains have decreased their restaurants by the thousands in the last five years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:QSRweb.com, RD.com, CNBC.com, Subway.com, Moneywise.com, Business Insider, PennLive.com, CNN.com, and Forbes.com.
Burger King Menu Adds Another New Whopper
When we think of Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report fast-food chain Burger King, there's usually one particular menu item that comes to mind -- the Whopper. The iconic quarter-pound grilled beef patty celebrated its 65th-anniversary last month by airdropping free Whopper app codes online and in New...
Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023. Coke ProductsPhoto byCoca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release.
Keurig K-Cup Owners May Be Entitled To A Class Action Lawsuit Refund
Photo Courtesy of KeurigPhoto byJoshua Levi/Keurig. If you've used Keurig's K-Cups to make your coffee, you may be due part of that payout. Earlier this year, Keurig Dr. Pepper reached a $10 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit alleging it misrepresents its K-Cups as widely recyclable. After the court hearing last week, the court gave final approval to the settlement.
The Verge
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
All 115 locations of a well-known brand will close
Brick-and-mortar stores have had a hard time remaining open since the pandemic. Not unexpected. It has been a challenging few years. One big-box retail can no longer manage the economic pressures and will close all its 115 remaining U.S. venues.
The Chick-fil-A franchisee who paid workers in chicken is now being fined by the Department of Labor
The owner of a Chick-fil-A franchise who offered to pay workers in chicken was ordered by the Department of Labor to cough up money instead of meals.
Comments / 1