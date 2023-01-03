ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Athlon Sports

Look: Tom Brady's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral

Tom Brady is offering prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the NFL world awaits further updates on his status.  Brady sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning offering his perspective on the situation.  He says it puts playing the game he loves into perspective, considering it could be ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Shannon Sharpe Announcement

Shannon Sharpe didn't show up for this Tuesday's episode of "Undisputed" on FS1. The timing of this decision is interesting to say the least. Former Pitt safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bengals-Bills game on Monday night. His heartbeat was restored on the field before being transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Bill Belichick said when asked about Robert Kraft being unhappy with team

There have been questions regarding the state of the New England Patriots, following a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. According to Breer, owner Robert Kraft has “expressed to people in the building that he’s not happy with the offensive coaching situation.” After losing former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Belichick made the decision to keep the replacement hire in-house by moving former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia into the vacant position of offensive play-caller.
New York Post

Athletes call for Skip Bayless to be fired after ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet

NFL players, NBA players and retired pro athletes are calling for Skip Bayless to be fired for comments he made in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the field during “Monday Night Football.” After the Bills-Bengals game was suspended in Cincinnati, the “Undisputed” host took to Twitter to chime in on the situation. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?” Bayless tweeted as medical personnel tended to Hamlin on the field in Cincinnati. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome...
OHIO STATE
Yardbarker

Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden

The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
WASHINGTON, DC
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss

After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH

