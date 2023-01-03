ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowland Heights, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Man found stabbed to death in Orange County

Two suspects were arrested after a man was found stabbed to death in Stanton on Saturday. The victim is a man in his 40s. His identity has not been released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The suspects were identified as Mustafa Mohamedat Mohamed, 37, from Westminster and Amro Mahmoud Abdelfattah Shahin, 37, from Santa […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man found fatally shot under Sixth Street Bridge, suspect at large

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found fatally shot in Boyle Heights on Friday night. The victim is a 25-year-old Hispanic man. His identity has not been released by Los Angeles Police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting under the Sixth Street Bridge near 6th and Mission around 10 p.m. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Shooting of 2 Victims in Valinda Under Investigation

Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Sation is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of two victims late Friday night, Jan. 6, in the city of Valinda. LASD Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call regarding a...
VALINDA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two men arrested after stabbing man to death in Orange County

STANTON, Calif. – A man was stabbed to death Saturday in Stanton and two suspects were later arrested. The man in his 40s was stabbed multiple times about 12:45 a.m. in the 7000 block of Katella Avenue, said Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jaimee Blashaw. “He was quickly...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man arrested in connection with fatal Orange County crash that killed toddler

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – A 26-year-old man turned himself in to Westminster police following a crash that killed a 3-year-old girl, police said Saturday. Bautista Decastilla of Westminster was booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter after he appeared at the Westminster police station and spoke with investigators, Commander Kevin MacCormick said.
WESTMINSTER, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Dale Street fire knocked down

A fire on Dale Street in Garden Grove in the early morning hours of Sunday was quickly knocked down by firefighters. The 3 a.m. exterior blaze was stopped by personnel from the Orange County Fire Authority, keeping the fire from spreading inside and allowing the residents to remain in their home.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

San Gabriel Home Robbery Leads to Arrest of Suspect

SAN GABRIEL – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. On January 7, 2023, at approximately 5:59 am, the San Gabriel Police Department received a 9-1-1 emergency call from the 100 block of West Glendon Way. By News Desk. The female caller reported that multiple armed suspects had forcibly entered her residence and were committing...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
Key News Network

Vehicle Slams into Tree, Takes Out Water Line

La Mirada, Los Angeles County, CA: Speed is believed to be a factor in a solo vehicle crash that totaled a red sports car early Saturday morning in the city of La Mirada. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to the 14700 block of Alondra Boulevard shortly before 12:45 a.m., Jan. 7, regarding a vehicle that crashed into a tree.
LA MIRADA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Possible gang-related shooting leaves one dead in LA area

LOS ANGELES – A man was fatally wounded during a gang-related shooting in Boyle Heights, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Mission Road, where an argument between the victim and the suspect escalated into a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

3-year-old girl fatally struck by car in Westminster, driver arrested

A 3-year-old Westminster child is dead after she was struck by a car Friday evening, and the driver of that car is facing a manslaughter charge. The collision at Goldenwest and 21st streets occurred at about 6:30 p.m., and despite lifesaving efforts at the scene and at Children’s Hospital of Orange County, the girl succumbed […]
WESTMINSTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Vehicle crashes into Lomita business

LOMITA, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – A vehicle crashed into a business Jan. 7. A single-vehicle traffic accident left one vehicle inside of a business on the corner of Lomita Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue, Saturday night. Agustin’s Exotic Birds and Reptiles was struck around 9:40 p.m. when a vehicle traveling southbound...
LOMITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Four injured in single-vehicle crash on South Bay freeway

HAWTHORNE, Calif. – At least four people were rushed to hospitals from a single-vehicle crash Sunday on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Hawthorne, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 3:57 a.m. to the northbound freeway, at West El Segundo Boulevard, a county fire department dispatcher said.
HAWTHORNE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Three-vehicle crash near stop sign leaves two women dead

PALMDALE — Two women were killed, Thursday, in a crash involving three vehicles at a stop sign. The crash was reported, at about 2:40 p.m., at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol.
PALMDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy