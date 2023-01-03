Read full article on original website
Pay More to Play: Why Video Game Prices Could Rise in 2023
The video game industry has lately had to face a difficult truth: hardware and software prices are going up. In the last year, Ubisoft, Take-Two, Xbox, and Sony all formally announced a bump in game prices from $60 to $70, and other AAA publishers such as Activision Blizzard, EA, Square Enix, and Warner Bros. have quietly followed suit with games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Final Fantasy 16, and Gotham Knights. In hardware, the PlayStation 5 got a price bump earlier this year across a number of regions – though its cost remains steady in the US for now.
Alhaitham Ascension Materials Guide
Looking for Genshin Impact Alhaitham Ascension Materials? Alhaitham is a Genshin Impact character who comes from Sumeru. Alhaitham's ascension materials are found in the desert parts of Sumeru. Some of his materials also come from defeated eremites and a new boss that's coming to the game with him. Some of these materials can be pre-farmed or you might already have some of them.
Why D&D's OGL Changes are Causing a Major Uproar Among Fans and Creators Alike - IGN Daily Fix
In today's Daily Fix, Dungeons and Dragons owner Wizards of the Coast have made some significant changes to their Open Gaming License, which governs third-party mods to D&D. Among them are major alterations to how content creators might make money off homebrew campaigns (think the super-popular Critical Role gang and the countless livestreamed D&D campaigns out there). In video game news, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Project Red has settled a lawsuit with their own stockholders, paying $1.85 million USD. Hopefully Cyberpunk 2077 drama is over with, because the game is great now on current-gen consoles. Over on the Resident Evil front, fans worried that the new RE4 remake will be drastically different from the original should fear not: Capcom has stated that the three main areas of Resident Evil 4—the village, castle, and island—will be intact, and even expanded on. What are your thoughts on the Dungeons and Dragons changes? Let us know in the comments!
Genshin Alhaitham Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Alhaitham is a new Genshin Impact character who is set to become playable in the upcoming Version 3.4 update. He is a 5-star sword user, who uses the power of Dendro. Officially showcased in the Version 3.4 special program, Alhaitham has a "calm and clear" mind, preferring to use logic over emotions - occasionally seeming a little insensitive to others, but as he isn't particularly sociable, he isn't overly concerned about this. Here's everything we know about Alhaitham's release date, skills, and abilities.
Coral Island Wiki Guide
When Oliver is not attending school with Randy, he lives at the Beach Shack with his father Sunny and mother Eleanor. This page of IGN's Coral Island wiki guide has all the information you need to know about Oliver, one of Starlet's Town Townies, including a guide to the best gifts for Oliver, Oliver's birthday, and Oliver's daily schedule.
Pokemon Go Quality Quills Special Research Story
The fun of Pokemon Go's January 2023 Community Day does not end with simply catching Chespin. Take a deeper dive and help Professor Willow discover the Pokemon culprit behind the sudden appearance of many broken rocks. Purchase the Quality Quills Special Research Story for $1.00 USD to access this Special...
Overwatch 2 Patch Notes Jan 5
Along with Overwatch 2's first brand-spanking new Seasonal Mode, Battle for Olympus, a host of new hero updates and bug fixes have snuck their way into the Overwatch 2 Patch on January 5, 2023. On this page of IGN's Overwatch 2 wiki guide, you can find the full patch notes...
PlayStation 5 Shortage Ends According to Jim Ryan as It Crosses 30 Million Sales Mark; Sony Teases More Than 10 Projects
At CES 2023, Sony showcased the future of its gaming lineup, with the arrival of the PlayStation VR2, which debuts next month. Speaking of next-generation hardware, the heart and soul of its vision for gaming still revolves around the PlayStation 5, which released over two years ago. While the console has been adored by fans and critics, many of them have had a hard time gaining access due to shortages.
All Genshin Impact Codes 3.4 Livestream January 2023
This is a complete list of all Genshin Impact codes that miHoYo has released, both currently active and inactive, including Version 3.4 livestream codes. Genshin Impact codes are typically handed out during a stream or special event, and can be redeemed for rewards and goodies like Primogems and EXP books.
Meta Quest 2 Deal: Get an Elite Strap for Free
Anyone in the market for a wireless VR headset should look first at the Meta Quest 2. It hits a nice sweet spot in terms of price, quality, and the availability of games and apps. For a limited time, between now and January 19, if you buy a Meta Quest 2, you’ll get an Elite Strap thrown in for free (see it at Amazon). Those usually cost $59.99, so it’s a nice value proposition.
Genshin Impact Version 3.4 Is a Big Update Featuring the Lantern Rite and Alhaitham's Playable Debut
Genshin Impact Version 3.4 “The Exquisite Night Chimes” will arrive on January 18. It will bring the annual celebration of Lantern Rite to Teyvat, as well as a music festival, Paper Theater performance and mini-games like Radiant Sparks. Inazuma will also feature two new competitions such as the...
Sera Deck Build Guide
Sera is one of the best cards in Marvel Snap, so we’re here to show you how to build a strong Sera deck that’ll help you climb the ranks. She’s part of the Pool 3 card list, so you’ll need to reach Collection Level 475 to have a chance at adding her to your roster.
Genshin Impact 3.4 Events
Version 3.4 events all feature new events save for the returning Lantern Rite, which is a yearly thing. These events will reward you with primogems, ascension materials, and even a new Lisa outfit!. Lantern Rite is one of, if not, the biggest event in Genshin Impact with a lot of...
Valorant Episode 6 Cinematic Shows Western Ghats With Harbor Teasing a New India-Based Map
Riot Games has released a new cinematic trailer for Valorant’s upcoming Episode 6 update. The trailer includes a look at the latest map, Lotus, which is set in India. The trailer shows Valorant’s newest agent who is also Indian, Harbor, along with Astra. They discover the new location while travelling through a jungle. The map is shown to have a large structure resembling a temple adorned with pink lotus flowers.
Pokemon Go Field Research January 2023
Check out the page below for a comprehensive breakdown of all Field Research tasks for January 2023 in the Season of Mythical Wishes, along with their requirements and rewards. Field Research tasks are acquired via spinning a Pokestop, so you'll potentially need to take a trip to collect them. Pokestops...
Second Blooming
Second Blooming is an event where you'd need to form three teams to complete three consecutive rounds all of which involves defeating opponents. While forming a team, you'd see that there are "connected" characters. This means that if you slot in a character in one of those, that character appears in the next round as well. This event will feature trial characters.
HTC Vive XR Elite: Hands-On
We went hands-on with the HTC Vive XR Elite at CES 2023. Here's what we learned after wearing it and playing games like Eternal Notre-Dame, Yuki, and Hubris VR.
Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Predictions for 2023 - Next-Gen Console Watch
For this special episode of Next-Gen Console Watch, we're going to take a swing at predicting the year ahead for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and of course, Nintendo. Could we see a price hike on Game Pass or PlayStation Plus? Will Sony acquire Square Enix to compete with Microsoft's mammoth stable of developers? Will we finally see anything from Nintendo on Metroid Prime 4? Be sure to vote in this week's poll to let your opinion be known!
Vampire Survivors Dev Released Mobile Port Itself to Fight Copycats
Vampire Survivors developer Poncle was forced to release its game on mobile “ASAP” after several exact copies began appearing on the market. As reported by GI.biz, Poncle had initially attempted to bring Vampire Survivors to mobile devices in the wake of its successful 2022 launch on PC and Xbox, but struggled to find a partner that shared its views on monetization.
Deathverse Devs Announce Shutdown 3 Months After Launch, Plan to 'Redevelop' and Re-Release Game
Developer Supertrick Games and publisher GungHo Online Entertainment announced that Deathverse: Let it Die will temporarily suspend online services on July 18 for the game as they attempt to fix issues such as in-game matchmaking and lag. “This was a difficult decision for us to make. However, we believe that...
