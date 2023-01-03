ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

AES Waikoloa project 85 percent powered, promises major Hawaiian solar and battery storage additions by April 2023

By Chris Galford
Daily Energy Insider
Daily Energy Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O4tdH_0k1x4oG300

In a progress update on the AES Waikoloa Solar + Storage project, Hawaiian Electric announced last week that what will soon be Hawaii Island’s biggest solar and battery storage project has been powered up to 85 percent of its capacity, with full operation expected by April 2023.

Whenever it finishes work, Waikoloa will begin supplying energy to Hawaiian Electric through a 25-year power purchase agreement at a rate of 9 cents per kW hour. According to the company, this should result in reductions of typical residential bills on the island by about $2 per month. Testing has already begun and will continue into January.

“We are in the final stage of having this large-scale clean energy project come fully online that will make a significant impact on the Big Island’s transition to a cleaner, greener way of producing electricity to improve the quality of life, both for today and for generations to come,” Sandra Larsen, AES market business leader for Hawaii, said. “We are proud to be partnering with Hawaiian Electric on this initiative and support their direction to produce clean energy for the good of Hawaii’s future.”

Importantly, Waikoloa will provide 42.2 MW of renewable energy backed by a 120 MW hour lithium-ion battery energy storage system. Sprawled across 300 acres on Hawaii Island, it has made gradual progress on construction, installation, and energizing since April 2021. At this point, all solar panels and batteries are fully installed. Once testing is complete and everything is powered, the system will provide an extra generation resource to address demand in the area when other resources are unavailable.

“This important project provides multiple benefits to customers on Hawaii Island, strengthening reliability and providing clean energy to the grid at about one-third the cost of oil,” Shelee Kimura, president and CEO of Hawaiian Electric, said. “For more than 30 years, Hawaii Island has been a national leader in the transition to renewable energy and we’re proud to add AES Waikoloa Solar to the island’s diverse portfolio of resources.”

The post AES Waikoloa project 85 percent powered, promises major Hawaiian solar and battery storage additions by April 2023 appeared first on Daily Energy Insider .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Energy Insider

Hawaiian Electric’s Battery Bonus program tops 30 percent capacity milestone

A Hawaiian Electric program that provided cash incentives and bill credits to customers with battery storage connected to their rooftop solar systems – the Battery Bonus program – officially reached 30 percent of its allotted ... Read More » The post Hawaiian Electric’s Battery Bonus program tops 30 percent capacity milestone appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiireporter.com

High cost of living continues to drive away Hawaii residents

The Grassroot Institute of Hawaii urges lawmakers to cut taxes and ease homebuilding regulations to stem the state’s population decline. HONOLULU, Dec. 29, 2022 >> Hawaii recently experienced the fifth-highest population decline in the nation, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau reported...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Grappling with water shortage ‘crisis,’ West Maui residents demand answers

KAHANA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following an urgent water conservation request issued last week, West Maui residents are grappling with what they called a water shortage “crisis.”. They are demanding a solution — and an explanation. Some have been struggling with little to no water pressure for more than a...
informnny.com

Witness saw missing Hawaii Life Flight plane hit the water

HONOLULU (AP) — A witness saw a medical transport plane that disappeared on a flight between Maui and the Big Island go into a spiraling descent and hit the ocean, according to a preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane’s wreckage sank in the...
HAWAII STATE
Daily Energy Insider

MBL Bioenergy to develop RNG projects in South Dakota

MBL Bioenergy has reached an agreement to develop its second and third clusters of dairy manure waste for renewable natural gas projects in South Dakota. The projects represent approximately $150 million of investment by MBL ... Read More » The post MBL Bioenergy to develop RNG projects in South Dakota appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
ESTELLINE, SD
Daily Energy Insider

New York State launches framework to reach energy storage goals

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul launched a framework for the state to reach six gigawatts of energy storage by 2030. The roadmap proposes a set of recommendations to expand New York’s energy storage programs. If ... Read More » The post New York State launches framework to reach energy storage goals appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Daily Energy Insider

PPL Corporation promotes Francis Sullivan to COO

PPL Corporation promoted Francis Sullivan to executive vice president and chief operating officer. Sullivan, who started in his new role on Jan. 1, oversees PPL’s regulated utility operations and has the presidents of PPL’s Kentucky, ... Read More » The post PPL Corporation promotes Francis Sullivan to COO appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KITV.com

Big Island's Kilauea erupting again

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) – She’s BACK! Kilauea began erupting again Thursday afternoon after being dormant for just over three weeks, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) announced. The glow of fresh lava was then detected at approximately 4:34 p.m. inside Halemaʻumaʻu crater. Experts say the eruption is...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

High bacteria count notification issued at Kailua Pier; brown water advisory in effect for part of Kohala Coast

The Hawai‘i Department of Health is notifying the public that the waters at two Big Island locations are being monitored for possible contamination. The Health Department is retesting waters at Kailua Pier in Kailua-Kona after bacteria levels of 207 per 100 mL were detected during routine beach monitoring. While the beach has historically met the acceptable threshold level and there is no known source of fecal contamination, the department is uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample taken during recent monitoring and has collected another.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
Hawaii Magazine

These Farmers Market Finds Are Worth the Search on O‘ahu

If you really want to get a feel for the best, freshest local ingredients and locally created dishes, look no farther than Hawai‘i’s local farmers markets. And on O‘ahu, on almost any day of the week you can find a few markets to fit your needs. The...
HAWAII STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Daily Energy Insider

292
Followers
498
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily Energy Insider is a publication of Macallan Communications. It is your daily source for the latest U.S. policy and regulation news that is helping to shape an evolving energy sector. Our team of experienced journalists provides the top energy news each day as well as exclusive features. We offer insights on the latest developments impacting the energy industry, including investments in power plants, pipelines and renewable sources of energy.

 https://dailyenergyinsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy