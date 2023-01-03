Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham: Lakers Staff Decided To Shut Russell Westbrook Down At Halftime Against Hornets Due To Foot Soreness
With Anthony Davis already out, there is little room for error for the Los Angeles Lakers as everyone must step up in order to keep things afloat. One player who is extremely important in that regard is Russell Westbrook as his playmaking has been huge for the rest of the role players on the team.
Sacramento Kings Star De’Aaron Fox Makes Claim About Joel Embiid
Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox notes Joel Embiid as one the league's best centers.
NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid, Sixers knocking off Pelicans at home
The Philadelphia 76ers knocked off the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night 120-111 despite another dominant performance by Zion Williamson for New Orleans. The rising star out of Duke put on a show as he had 26 points on 10-for-12 shooting to go along with seven assists and six rebounds before leaving at the end of the third with a hamstring issue.
What we learned in the Charlotte Hornets’ blowout home loss to Memphis Grizzlies
The Hornets (10-29) continue their downward spiral into NBA oblivion.
Yardbarker
JJ Redick Believes Mavericks Should Pair Luka Doncic With Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA, well known for being a three-level scorer that can produce on high volume. Currently, Bradley Beal is averaging 23.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 5.2 APG for the Washington Wizards. The Dallas Mavericks are a team that desperately needs...
FOX Sports
James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
NBA Names Willie Green Western Conference Coach Of The Month
Willie Green was named Western Conference coach of the month.
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday Night
The Miami Heat had the chance to go three games above .500 for the first time this season. The Los Angeles Lakers were without LeBron James and Lonnie Walker IV Wednesday night, leaving Miami with an opportunity to capitalize and build on their winning record. Instead they suffered a 112-109...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates
Playing on the road hasn't been an advantage for the Memphis Grizzlies this season, but an upcoming stretch against teams under .500 is the time to change that. Memphis will play the Charlotte Hornets on the first night of a back to back at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte (10-28) has struggled with injuries like the Grizzlies, but the impact has been felt more than in Memphis.
2 Lakers who stepped up huge for LeBron James, Anthony Davis in improbable win vs. Heat
The Los Angeles Lakers, a team that seemed overly reliant on the simultaneous availability and dominance of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, are surprisingly treading water in the Western Conference playoff race. On Wednesday, they beat the Miami Heat, 112-109, without LeBron and AD, for their third win in a row — and the most improbable of the season.
Heat And Lakers Injury Reports
The Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury reports.
Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins highlight depleted Warriors absences vs. Pistons
The Golden State Warriors will look to extend their season-long winning streak on Wednesday night absent not just a leading MVP candidate and elite 3-and-D wing, but also multiple key rotation players. A silver lining of that unfortunate reality? Golden State just earned an instant-classic victory with the exact same active roster it will have against the young, rebuilding Detroit Pistons.
FOX Sports
McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the short-handed Pelicans opened up a 31-point lead en route to a 119-108 victory over the struggling Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans snapped a two-game skid...
Scorching Doncic vs. Tatum: Mavs, Celtics GAMEDAY Preview
Two MVP candidates in Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum going at it in an electric Dallas atmosphere.
NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Kyle Kuzma from Wizards
Oklahoma City could soon be in search of some added scoring. The Thunder have been surprisingly competitive this season, but are still a ways away from general manager Sam Presti’s future goal: contention. They’ve added plenty of pieces through the draft, but have yet to added another major piece...
Who are the biggest threats to the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference?
The Memphis Grizzlies have one of the NBA's best records, but they are 11-10 against the Western Conference. If the Grizzlies (23-13) want to reach their championship goals, they'll have to go through a tough slate of Western Conference opponents. Memphis is playing strong defensive basketball in its last three...
