Yardbarker

JJ Redick Believes Mavericks Should Pair Luka Doncic With Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA, well known for being a three-level scorer that can produce on high volume. Currently, Bradley Beal is averaging 23.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 5.2 APG for the Washington Wizards. The Dallas Mavericks are a team that desperately needs...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates

Playing on the road hasn't been an advantage for the Memphis Grizzlies this season, but an upcoming stretch against teams under .500 is the time to change that. Memphis will play the Charlotte Hornets on the first night of a back to back at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte (10-28) has struggled with injuries like the Grizzlies, but the impact has been felt more than in Memphis.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins highlight depleted Warriors absences vs. Pistons

The Golden State Warriors will look to extend their season-long winning streak on Wednesday night absent not just a leading MVP candidate and elite 3-and-D wing, but also multiple key rotation players. A silver lining of that unfortunate reality? Golden State just earned an instant-classic victory with the exact same active roster it will have against the young, rebuilding Detroit Pistons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the short-handed Pelicans opened up a 31-point lead en route to a 119-108 victory over the struggling Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans snapped a two-game skid...
HOUSTON, TX

