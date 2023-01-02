Read full article on original website
Once-Popular Restaurant is Closing After 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Arizona this monthKristen WaltersQueen Creek, AZ
Arizona witness describes silent triangle crossing overhead with orange lightsRoger MarshBuckeye, AZ
Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly ClosesGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
In 2019, a 14-year-old girl with Autism was lured from her home by a stranger she met online. Where is Alicia Navarro?Fatim HemrajGlendale, AZ
2 best trades Knicks must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is approaching, and the New York Knicks must make some moves in order to jump up into a firm playoff spot. The good Knicks trade deadline news is that the team has a lot of picks and a lot of different-sized contracts that make all kinds of Knicks trades possible. With the February 9 deadline just a month away, here are the two best trades the Knicks must make, including a big one for Zach LaVine, and a smaller one for Buddy Hield.
NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid, Sixers knocking off Pelicans at home
The Philadelphia 76ers knocked off the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night 120-111 despite another dominant performance by Zion Williamson for New Orleans. The rising star out of Duke put on a show as he had 26 points on 10-for-12 shooting to go along with seven assists and six rebounds before leaving at the end of the third with a hamstring issue.
Suns forward Mikal Bridges drops hilarious message for Donovan Mitchell following 71-point outburst
Back on Monday, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell had every Chicago Bulls defender begging for mercy as he dropped a career-high 71 points to lead the way for a Cavs OT victory. And Bulls defenders may not be the only ones begging to be spared from a Spida explosion, with Mikal Bridges and the Phoenix Suns visiting the Cavs at Rocket Mortgate Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.
Sixers stars Joel Embiid, James Harden in 3rd place in All-Star voting
The 2023 NBA All-Star game in Utah is on Feb. 19 which means it’s time for the voting to begin. Millions of NBA fans around the world are beginning to place their votes for who they want to see in the mid-season showcase. The Philadelphia 76ers have plenty of...
Knicks play the Raptors, aim for 4th straight win
New York Knicks (21-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (16-22, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Toronto. The Raptors are 11-15 in conference play. Toronto ranks fifth in the league with 12.4 offensive...
Gary Payton II questionable for Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
On Monday night, the Portland Trail Blazers saw the debut of guard Gary Payton II during a 135-106 win over Detroit at the Moda Center come after five months of rehabilitation following offseason core muscle surgery. On Tuesday, Payton was listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s game at Minnesota.
Sixers star Joel Embiid out again vs. Bulls due to left foot soreness
As the Philadelphia 76ers look to build off their three-game winning streak and look to finish the three-game homestand on a high note when they host the Chicago Bulls on Friday, they will have to do so without Joel Embiid. For the second consecutive game, Embiid is out due to...
Memphis Grizzlies at Orlando Magic odds, picks and predictions
The Memphis Grizzlies (24-13) and Orlando Magic (14-24) meet Thursday at Amway Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (NBATV). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Grizzlies vs. Magic odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Grizzlies covered the spread as 7.5-point favorites...
Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Game Preview
ORLANDO – In the middle of the NBA season, practice time and rest are at a premium. However, the Orlando Magic were able to squeeze in two off days, two practices, and a shootaround in between their last game with the Washington Wizards on Dec. 30 and their upcoming home matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 119, Rockets 108
Pelicans (24-14), Rockets (10-28) When Houston previously paid a visit to the Crescent City on Nov. 12, full-strength New Orleans used a combined 46 points from Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram to secure a 13-point victory, after it was just a one-point margin through three quarters. Lacking both Williamson and Ingram due to injury, the Pelicans still had little trouble dominating the Rockets for much of Wednesday's divisional matchup. New Orleans brandished its impressive depth by building a 31-point lead in the first half, rolling to a 12th home win over the last 13 contests in the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans continue to look like a much-improved squad compared to the one that began the regular season 6-6 and was 7-6 after that mid-November triumph over the Rockets. New Orleans had six players register double-digit scoring, including a pair of reserves. “Collectively, this was a good team win for us,” head coach Willie Green said of receiving numerous contributions.
Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland Cavaliers to 145-134 victory over Bulls
The Chicago Bulls lost their 21st game of the season with a 145-134 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, January 2, at Rocket Mortgage Field House (arena). The Bulls had no answer for Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell, who scored a career high 71 points against Chicago. The 71 points by Mitchell was the most points ever scored against the Bulls as a player.
Pelicans vs. Rockets: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Houston Rockets haven't won a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans since Dec. 5 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Houston and New Orleans will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. The Rockets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.7 points per game.
Robert Sarver Still Controls Trades For The Phoenix Suns
After their epic collapse in the playoffs last season, many believed that the Phoenix Suns needed to make some changes. One move presented itself fairly quickly, with Jae Crowder stating before this season that he wanted to move. There was some interest in Crowder among teams but no move ever...
