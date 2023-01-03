Read full article on original website
Round Up: Separate School Bus Incidents in New York
On Christmas Day, a 5-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus n Kiryas Joel, New York, reported Mid-Hudson News. The school bus involved in the incident is operated by Emes Transportation of Spring Valley and was transporting children on behalf of the Sheri Torah School, a non-public Jewish school that was operating on Sunday, Dec. 25.
Newburgh City Police seek assistance in ID’ing shooting suspects
NEWBURGH – Detectives in the Newburgh Police Department are working to solve a series of shootings and shots fired incidents in the North Miller and South Street areas of the city and they are seeking the public’s help. Police have released the surveillance camera photo of four people...
Kingston woman convicted on 14 counts of drug trafficking
KINGSTON – A 45-year-old Kingston woman was convicted in Ulster County Court on Friday of selling fentanyl, heroin and cocaine on several occasions in the greater City of Kingston area. The investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Kingston City Police that led to the arrest of Tiffany...
Pleasant Valley man allegedly rapes child twice
A Pleasant Valley man is doing time in Dutchess County Jail after police say he raped an unnamed victim, twice, before they turned 18.
Homeless population seeks shelter in Poughkeepsie as temperatures drop
POUGHKEEPSIE – Friday’s weather brought cooler temperatures, wind, and rain to the Poughkeepsie area. Temperatures dropped below freezing during the overnight hours, forcing many of the city’s homeless population to seek shelter from the elements in a number of locations. The bus stop shelters were one option...
Police identify victim in Ulster County homicide
Police have identified the victim in the Plattekill homicide investigation. Daniel Spotards, 41, of Plattekill was found dead outside of his house on Monday.
City to work with lawyers to aid tenants during evictions
POUGHKEEPSIE – With the COVID-driven eviction moratorium lifted, many city residents are facing eviction due to an increase in rents. The city council is working with Mayor Marc Nelson to provide assistance to tenants facing eviction. The council has established a “Housing Solutions” committee and Nelson, along with the council, is in negotiations with the Dutchess County Bar Association (DCBA) to pay for attorneys to provide legal advice to tenants facing eviction.
Orange County pair arrested with stolen car and gun
TOWN OF WOODBURY – A Town of Wallkill woman and a Newburgh man have been arrested by Woodbury Town Police following a traffic stop at Routes 32 and 17 in the Town of Woodbury for a reported stolen vehicle from Ulster County. The alert was received from a stationary...
Police investigating Ulster County homicide
Police are investigating a homicide after responding to reports of a dead body outside a residence in Plattekill. Police have not released the name of the 41-year-old male victim.
Goshen, NY Police Officer Goes Viral for Astonishing Reason
It's a very touching story that deserves to be highlighted. I was on Facebook the other day and noticed a pretty incredible video that was posted and going viral. A local police officer from the Hudson Valley recently went above and beyond the call of duty to help make a young resident's day.
Major drug bust in Sullivan County
MONTICELLO – Members of law enforcement in Sullivan County have conducted their first major drug bust of the new year. Acting District Attorney Brian Conaty briefed the county legislature’s oversight committee about the action during its Thursday session. “January 4th in the early morning hours, members of the...
Upstate New York Killer On The Run, Hudson Valley Cops Seek Help
A Hudson Valley man was shockingly gunned down outside of his home. The shooter remains on the loose. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F asked the public for help after a man was found dead outside a home in Ulster County. Man Fatally Shot Outside Home In...
New NY law bans sale of certain laundry detergents
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to a new law that recently went into effect, several popular laundry detergents are illegal to sell in New York — but they can still be found being stocked on store shelves. The New York State Department of Conservation officially established a legal...
Monumental Haters are Coming for the New Casino in Newburgh
Is this why we can't have nice things? There was massive news in Newburgh, NY when Resorts World Hudson Valley opened their latest location in the nearly-defunct Newburgh Mall just last week. The arguments have already started. The New Casino in Newburgh, NY. "A casino opened in Newburgh yesterday", was...
2 men charged with murder in Spring Valley stabbing
Needing an interpreter, 27-year-old Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez, 42, pleaded not guilty in Rockland County Court in front of Judge Kevin Russo Friday morning.
16 homes destroyed in massive condominium building fire in Westchester County
Fire officials say low water pressure in the cul-de-sac forced them to run 1,500 feet of hose across four lanes of the Bear Mount Parkway in order to connect to a hydrant with better pressure.
Bronx man stole over $8K worth of iPhones, Apple Watches delivered to Trumbull homes
When police confronted the suspect, he told investigators he was picking up a package for his girlfriend who lives in the Dominican Republic and who mistakenly ordered an iPhone to to the wrong address in Trumbull.
Police: Woodbury arrest leads to finding missing woman, stolen car out of Ulster County
An arrest Monday in Woodbury solved two separate cases involving a missing woman and a stolen car out of Ulster County. Police say Kristin Hoffman allegedly stole the car and had previously been reported missing. They say her passenger, Andrew Hunt, is facing charges for possessing a stolen gun and...
‘I lock my door for 30 minutes every day until the kids get on the bus.’ Retailers near troubled Staten Island bus stop express concerns.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the wake of Tuesday’s wild melee at a Port Richmond bus stop that led to the suspension of an NYPD officer, employees at businesses in the vicinity contend that the area is dangerous, and that come dismissal time, students awaiting the bus wreak daily havoc.
Body found in Plattekill
PLATTEKILL – State Police are investigating the discovery of a body in Plattekill early Monday afternoon. The body was located along Campbell Lane extension near Saul Trail. Emergency medical services and police are on the scene conducting an investigation.
