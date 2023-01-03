ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

stnonline.com

Round Up: Separate School Bus Incidents in New York

On Christmas Day, a 5-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus n Kiryas Joel, New York, reported Mid-Hudson News. The school bus involved in the incident is operated by Emes Transportation of Spring Valley and was transporting children on behalf of the Sheri Torah School, a non-public Jewish school that was operating on Sunday, Dec. 25.
KIRYAS JOEL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh City Police seek assistance in ID’ing shooting suspects

NEWBURGH – Detectives in the Newburgh Police Department are working to solve a series of shootings and shots fired incidents in the North Miller and South Street areas of the city and they are seeking the public’s help. Police have released the surveillance camera photo of four people...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston woman convicted on 14 counts of drug trafficking

KINGSTON – A 45-year-old Kingston woman was convicted in Ulster County Court on Friday of selling fentanyl, heroin and cocaine on several occasions in the greater City of Kingston area. The investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Kingston City Police that led to the arrest of Tiffany...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Homeless population seeks shelter in Poughkeepsie as temperatures drop

POUGHKEEPSIE – Friday’s weather brought cooler temperatures, wind, and rain to the Poughkeepsie area. Temperatures dropped below freezing during the overnight hours, forcing many of the city’s homeless population to seek shelter from the elements in a number of locations. The bus stop shelters were one option...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

City to work with lawyers to aid tenants during evictions

POUGHKEEPSIE – With the COVID-driven eviction moratorium lifted, many city residents are facing eviction due to an increase in rents. The city council is working with Mayor Marc Nelson to provide assistance to tenants facing eviction. The council has established a “Housing Solutions” committee and Nelson, along with the council, is in negotiations with the Dutchess County Bar Association (DCBA) to pay for attorneys to provide legal advice to tenants facing eviction.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County pair arrested with stolen car and gun

TOWN OF WOODBURY – A Town of Wallkill woman and a Newburgh man have been arrested by Woodbury Town Police following a traffic stop at Routes 32 and 17 in the Town of Woodbury for a reported stolen vehicle from Ulster County. The alert was received from a stationary...
WOODBURY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Major drug bust in Sullivan County

MONTICELLO – Members of law enforcement in Sullivan County have conducted their first major drug bust of the new year. Acting District Attorney Brian Conaty briefed the county legislature’s oversight committee about the action during its Thursday session. “January 4th in the early morning hours, members of the...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Body found in Plattekill

PLATTEKILL – State Police are investigating the discovery of a body in Plattekill early Monday afternoon. The body was located along Campbell Lane extension near Saul Trail. Emergency medical services and police are on the scene conducting an investigation.
PLATTEKILL, NY

