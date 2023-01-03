LOGAN – Utah State is 2-0 to start Mountain West play for the third time in the last four seasons, though it hasn’t played anyone at the top of the conference yet. Boise State isn’t at the top, per se, but have been a quality team with wins over a pair of Pac 12 schools (Washington State and Colorado). The Broncos come in ranked 56th in the NET which will make this the first Quad 1 game the Aggies have played this year.

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO