This strain of HPAI was first confirmed in wild geese in Northeast Colorado in March of 2022. From March through November 2022, HPAI mortalities were documented in a number of raptors, waterfowl, and vultures in numerous locations throughout the state. Most reports were of limited mortalities involving individual birds or small numbers of birds and there was one mortality in a striped skunk. All confirmed HPAI cases in Colorado (both domestic and wild) can be viewed on maps available at the Colorado Department of Agriculture website.

