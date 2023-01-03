Read full article on original website
Related
Improved Magic to test luck vs. up-and-down Kings
The Orlando Magic just completed a two-game season sweep of the defending champion Golden State Warriors and will look to
Brimley boys hoops holds off visiting Phoenix in final seconds
BRIMLEY – As the ball travelled through the air, there was a lot of breath being held inside the Brimley Middle School gym on Saturday afternoon. With the Brimley boys' basketball team ahead by two, the ball had been inbounded by Flint International Academy from the left sideline at half-court to the right baseline corner with just four ticks remaining.
Jets star makes big guarantee for 2023
The New York Jets looked like playoff hopefuls for part of the 2022 season, but faded down the stretch and wound up finishing well out of the picture. One of the team’s young standouts is determined to change that next year. Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner made a rather bold promise by proclaiming that the Jets... The post Jets star makes big guarantee for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Comments / 0