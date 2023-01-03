Read full article on original website
Mr. Jaries Johnson Sr.
Mr. Jaries Johnson Sr. age 81 of Jacob City went home to be with the Lord on Monday January 2nd at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida. he was a native of Jackson County and a member of the Springfield African Methodist Episcopal Church. Funeral Services will be held Saturday January 7th at 1:00 P.M. at the Springfield African Methodist Episcopal Church on Union Road in Marianna, Florida with Rev. Hollis McClendon officiating, interment will follow in the Church Cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida. He is survived by his wife Mrs. Elouise D. Johnson of Jacob City, three daughters, Shirley Jenkins and husband Apostle Johnny Jenkins of Port Saint Joe, Fl; Gwendolyn Johnson of Indianapolis, In and Carla Johnson of Atlanta, Ga; three sons; Herbert Russ and wife Hazel of Dothan, Alabama, Carlton Johnson and Jaries Johnson Jr. both of Jacob City, two brothers, Edward Johnson and Eddie Dean Johnson and wife Pearl both of Campbellton, Fl; one sister, Rachel Tucker of Campbellton, Fl; Eleven Grandchildred and several Great Grandchildred.
Mr. Elmon Don Trueblood
Mr. Elmon Don Trueblood age 66 of Marianna, FL passed away Monday December 26, 2022 at his resident. Funeral services will be held 11 A.M. Saturday January 7th 2023, at St. Phillip Missionary Baptist Church located 5002 Holyneck Road Campbellton, FL with the Reverends Jesse Rogers, Rudolph Dickens, Richard Peterson and Lonnie Gilbert and Randy McMillan officiating. Interment will follow in the Holyneck Cemetery with full military honors and with McKinnie Funeral Home of Campbellton directing.
Mr. John Pelham
Mr. John Pelham, age 81, of Malone, FL, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 with his loving family by his side. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.
Earnest Liddell Young III
Earnest Liddell Young III, “Pokey”, age 41, of Graceville, Florida departed this life on Friday, December 30, 2022 in Graceville, Florida. He was born on Sunday, May 17th 1981, in Marianna, Florida to Earnest Young, Jr. “Bug or Disco”, and Rosalyn Barkley Young. He was baptized at an early age and was a member of Third United Holiness Church in Graceville, Florida. Earnest was an active choir member during his youth.
JAIL Report for January 5, 2023
James Burns, 53, Altha, Florida: Sexual battery- victim less than 12-years-old, lewd and lascivious molestation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Ronald Witzman, 49, Sneads, Florida: Hold for Bay County: Sneads Police Department. Lance Sellers, 30, Marianna, Florida: Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle: Sneads Police Department.
High School Sports Schedule for January 6- January 9
Cottondale host Graceville, JV at 5:30 p.m. and varsity at 6:45 p.m. Malone at Seminole County, JV at 3:30 p.m. and varsity at 7:30 p.m. Sneads vs. Marianna at Grand Ridge, JV at 5:30 p.m. and varsity at 7 p.m. High School Girls Basketball. Cottondale at Altha, 4 p.m. Graceville...
