Mr. Jaries Johnson Sr. age 81 of Jacob City went home to be with the Lord on Monday January 2nd at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida. he was a native of Jackson County and a member of the Springfield African Methodist Episcopal Church. Funeral Services will be held Saturday January 7th at 1:00 P.M. at the Springfield African Methodist Episcopal Church on Union Road in Marianna, Florida with Rev. Hollis McClendon officiating, interment will follow in the Church Cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida. He is survived by his wife Mrs. Elouise D. Johnson of Jacob City, three daughters, Shirley Jenkins and husband Apostle Johnny Jenkins of Port Saint Joe, Fl; Gwendolyn Johnson of Indianapolis, In and Carla Johnson of Atlanta, Ga; three sons; Herbert Russ and wife Hazel of Dothan, Alabama, Carlton Johnson and Jaries Johnson Jr. both of Jacob City, two brothers, Edward Johnson and Eddie Dean Johnson and wife Pearl both of Campbellton, Fl; one sister, Rachel Tucker of Campbellton, Fl; Eleven Grandchildred and several Great Grandchildred.

