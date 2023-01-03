John Elwyn Pelham, 81 years old, of Malone Fl. passed away on January 5, 2023, at his home with his devoted wife of 59 years by his side. After graduating from Alameda High School, California in 1959, John married his high school sweetheart, Shirley, on May 3, 1963. John had an undeniable love for his family that he reminded them of each day. His greatest joy in life was being called “Papa” by his grandkids and great grandkids. The only thing John loved more than his family was serving the Lord, which he did selflessly as a devoted member of the Marianna Seventh Day Adventist Church the entirety of his life. Not only did he serve his church and community by spreading the word of God to everyone he encountered, but he also served his country with honor in the Navy for 4 years. John leaves behind a legacy of faith, love and countless memories his family will forever cherish.

