Mr. Elmon Don Trueblood age 66 of Marianna, FL passed away Monday December 26, 2022 at his resident. Funeral services will be held 11 A.M. Saturday January 7th 2023, at St. Phillip Missionary Baptist Church located 5002 Holyneck Road Campbellton, FL with the Reverends Jesse Rogers, Rudolph Dickens, Richard Peterson and Lonnie Gilbert and Randy McMillan officiating. Interment will follow in the Holyneck Cemetery with full military honors and with McKinnie Funeral Home of Campbellton directing.

MARIANNA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO