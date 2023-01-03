Read full article on original website
Mr. Elmon Don Trueblood
Mr. Elmon Don Trueblood age 66 of Marianna, FL passed away Monday December 26, 2022 at his resident. Funeral services will be held 11 A.M. Saturday January 7th 2023, at St. Phillip Missionary Baptist Church located 5002 Holyneck Road Campbellton, FL with the Reverends Jesse Rogers, Rudolph Dickens, Richard Peterson and Lonnie Gilbert and Randy McMillan officiating. Interment will follow in the Holyneck Cemetery with full military honors and with McKinnie Funeral Home of Campbellton directing.
Mr. John Pelham
Mr. John Pelham, age 81, of Malone, FL, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 with his loving family by his side. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.
JAIL Report for January 5, 2023
James Burns, 53, Altha, Florida: Sexual battery- victim less than 12-years-old, lewd and lascivious molestation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Ronald Witzman, 49, Sneads, Florida: Hold for Bay County: Sneads Police Department. Lance Sellers, 30, Marianna, Florida: Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle: Sneads Police Department.
High School Sports Schedule for January 6- January 9
Cottondale host Graceville, JV at 5:30 p.m. and varsity at 6:45 p.m. Malone at Seminole County, JV at 3:30 p.m. and varsity at 7:30 p.m. Sneads vs. Marianna at Grand Ridge, JV at 5:30 p.m. and varsity at 7 p.m. High School Girls Basketball. Cottondale at Altha, 4 p.m. Graceville...
1st APPEARANCE for January 5, 2023
Tony Powell: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked- $400 cash bond. Erin Mitchell: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Koby Thomas: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked- $5,000 bond, no bond for 10 days for Alabama.
