Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Youngkin Seeks Probe of Delayed Awards at Elite High School
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin called Tuesday for an investigation of a prestigious high school, after some parents there said they were never notified of academic commendations awarded to their children. Youngkin asked Attorney General Jason Miyares, a fellow Republican, to launch the probe of...
US News and World Report
Sam Bregman Picked as Second Judicial District Attorney
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Longtime New Mexico attorney Sam Bregman has been appointed as the top prosecutor in the Albuquerque-based Second Judicial District to fill a vacancy created by the election of Raúl Torrez as the state’s new attorney general. The appointment was made by Gov....
Comments / 0