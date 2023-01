A Celebration of Life will be held for Myron “Mike” Phillips on Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at The Fish Dock at Pelican Point, Crescent, GA. Mike passed away following a short illness on November 23, 2022. Please join Charlie, Gail and Susan Phillips in celebrating the life of their Father, and a man who touched so many lives during his 94 years.

