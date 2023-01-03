Information is power. And sometimes a little information is all someone needs to change their life. That’s the goal of AARP Missouri’s Speakers Bureau. Whether it’s how to avoid frauds and scams or where a caregiver can find resources, the aim is to connect people to the information they need. It’s part of AARP’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for all as we age and AARP Speakers Bureau Volunteers are essential to that mission. We need your help to fulfill that mission—and not just with speakers!

