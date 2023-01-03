Pamela D. Carr, 60, of Coshocton passed away at her home on Thursday January 5, 2023.Pam was born in Coshocton on November 29, 1962 to the late Fletcher and Gloria Ruth (Bassett) Carr. She was a 1981 graduate of Ridgewood High School. She worked at GentleBrook in West Lafayette for the last 10 years. She took care of those that could not take care of themselves. She empowered and uplifted them and pointed out their gifts. She loved caregiving and took care of others with joy. If anyone around her needed something, she made sure their needs were met. She was a loving mother and grandmother and carried over her love of caregiving to her family. She had an unconditional love for those around her despite her tough exterior.

