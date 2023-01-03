ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton, OH

Pamela D. Carr

Pamela D. Carr, 60, of Coshocton passed away at her home on Thursday January 5, 2023.Pam was born in Coshocton on November 29, 1962 to the late Fletcher and Gloria Ruth (Bassett) Carr. She was a 1981 graduate of Ridgewood High School. She worked at GentleBrook in West Lafayette for the last 10 years. She took care of those that could not take care of themselves. She empowered and uplifted them and pointed out their gifts. She loved caregiving and took care of others with joy. If anyone around her needed something, she made sure their needs were met. She was a loving mother and grandmother and carried over her love of caregiving to her family. She had an unconditional love for those around her despite her tough exterior.
COSHOCTON, OH
Lynette Jo Whitis

Lynette Jo Whitis went home to God’s eternal kingdom Wednesday, January 4, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Lynette was born September 2, 1934 the oldest of three daughters of Roy and Lucille (Jones) Miller. Lynette graduated from Coshocton High School with the class of 1952. Following graduation, she...
COSHOCTON, OH
John Allen Jackson aka ‘Jack Tanner’

John Allen Jackson aka “Jack Tanner”, 81, of West Lafayette, passed away on January 4, 2023, in Coshocton Regional Medical Center. He was born December 14, 1941 in Coshocton to the late Ruby Anne (Kiser) and Harry O. Jackson. He was a West Lafayette High School graduate in the class of 1960.
WEST LAFAYETTE, OH

