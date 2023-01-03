Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit News
22-year-old hit-and-run victim was 'just a joy,' father says
The family of Benjamin Kable, the 22-year-old senior at Michigan State University who was killed in a hit-and-run in the early hours of Jan. 1, said they will hopefully find closure if the person responsible is found. Kable was home in Shelby Twp for winter break and had gone to...
Autoblog
Legendary 'Black Ghost' Dodge Challenger headed to Mecum auction
Street racing is dangerous and highly illegal, but some of the best automotive stories and icons came out of those scenes in the 1950s, 60s, and 70s. Unsurprisingly, many came from Detroit, and the car from one of the Motor City’s most entertaining stories is heading to auction. “Black Ghost,” the 1970 Dodge Hemi Challenger R/T SE (special edition) that dominated Detroit street racing in the 1970s, will cross the auction block at the Mecum Spring Classic in May.
abc12.com
Flint firefighters battle massive blaze on city's east side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint firefighters were on the scene of a massive fire at a vacant lumber yard Saturday night. The bright orange flames could be seen for miles away. Patrons at Timothy's Pub on Robert T. Longway Boulevard first smelled the smoke, then came outside to investigate and saw flames shooting into the night sky.
Edgewater Park, the Amusement Park That Disappeared: Detroit, Michigan, 1927-1981
Driving by the area of Seven Mile Road and Berg Road, you’ll notice a block that contains the greater Grace Conference Center and Temple. To anyone born after 1980, you’d never know there used to be one of Detroit’s most popular amusement parks on that very spot.
13abc.com
Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of hitting a pedestrian in downtown Toledo, according to officers at the scene. TPD crews had a portion of a Monroe Street near Huron in downtown Toledo blocked off around midnight Sunday in front of Table Forty 4 and M Osteria. Police at the scene said a driver hit a person with a vehicle and took off.
Look Inside The Now Abandoned Wayne County Court House
First built in the late 1800s, the courthouse has seen many years, and is in marvelous condition for its age. The building itself hasn't been closed for very long now either, officially closing its doors in 2009. Abandoned Wayne County Courthouse. The name of the building later changed from the...
Truck Driver Crushed to Death at Steel Plant Near Detroit
WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Police say a truck driver died at a suburban Detroit steel plant after he apparently fell between a truck and a trailer and was crushed. The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens reports the 61-year-old Shelby Township man died Thursday in Warren following the industrial accident at Super Steel Treating Company.
thesalinepost.com
Another Car Wash to Convert to Marijuana Retail? Maple Road Development Also on the Agenda
There are new plans to convert a different car wash into a marijuana retailer. That's just one of the projects Saline Planning Commission will consider when it meets Jan. 11. Exclusive Brands LLC is asking for the planning commission to approve a special land use and preliminary site plan to redevelop the old abandoned car wash at 121 Sage Court, behind Tractor Supply on East Michigan Avenue. The company plans to develop 1.43 acres of a 4.24-acre site. The 9,905 square-foot abandoned car wash would be "completed" and converted into a five-unit shopping center. The marijuana provisioning center would occupy a 5,664-square-foot space on the northwest portion of the building.
fox2detroit.com
Missing Detroit barber David Woodger has been found dead, family says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Missing Detroit barber David Woodger has been found dead, according to family. David's sisters confirmed with FOX 2 that her brother's remains were found but did not share details. 46-year-old David Woodger was last seen on July 21, 2022, leaving his barber shop on Seven Mile...
Man dies after being hit by Amtrak Train in Ypsilanti on Thursday night
Ypsilanti police say a 35-year-old man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train around 8 p.m. Thursday night.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Optical fiber line planned through Livingston County
A 90-mile optical fiber line will be laid down through Livingston County as it connects Southfield and Lansing. Three Michigan companies, 123NET, DayStarr Communications and Peninsula Fiber Network, say the network will enhance connectivity options in underserved areas. “This multi-million-dollar joint investment brings state-of-the-art optical fiber opportunities to Lansing, Okemos,...
thelascopress.com
Another New Restaurant Coming to Fenton
Who does not like a good steak on occasion? When you think of a thick juicy grilled steak, do you associate Texas with producing some of the best beef in the country? If you have eaten at a Texas Roadhouse, it would be easy to make that kind of connection.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police vehicle auctions -- What's available in January
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Looking for a new vehicle?. Detroit police auction off vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more, several times a month. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make a bid higher than $2,500. Vehicles must be...
Vehicle seized in hit-and-run crash that killed MSU senior
Police in Oakland County say they aren't sure why, but Ben Kable's Uber driver did not drop him off at home, meaning Kable was walking home when he was hit by a car on New Year's Day.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County man didn't want to cause scene in store after winning $557K Michigan Lottery prize
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County man had to force himself to stay calm in a gas station after discovering he won $557,134 from the Michigan Lottery. "When I looked the winning numbers over and saw I’d all matched five, I tried to remain calm because I didn’t want to cause a scene in the store. Once I got in my car, I started shouting with excitement! It was such a great feeling," the 54-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said.
fox2detroit.com
Man accidentally shoots self while cleaning gun at Oakland County home
HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning a gun Wednesday afternoon in Holly Township. Michigan State Police initially were dispatched to the home in the 6200 block of Grange Hall Road for what they thought was a suicidal person. However, while on the way there, they learned it was an accidental shooting.
fordauthority.com
Detroit Area Ford Dealer Retains Top Selling Franchise Crown
Almost exactly one year ago, Ford Authority reported that Bill Brown Ford in Livonia, Michigan was named the number one Ford dealer in the world after a banner year in sales in 2021. It was a stunning development for the Detroit-area Ford dealer, as it overtook Brandon Ford in Tampa, Florida, which had won those honors in 2019 and 2020, as well as Galpin Ford of Los Angeles, California, which had earned that distinction for a whopping 29 consecutive years prior to 2019. Now, however, Bill Brown Ford has repeated its feat in a year ripe with challenges.
Small area with a lot of Michiganders makes a run at 60 degrees today
Much of the southern half of Lower Michigan will have mild temperatures for early January. One corner will come close to cracking the magical winter 60-degree mark. The southeast corner of Lower Michigan will sit in the warmest sector just ahead of a low pressure system. While most of southern Lower will have temperatures warming into the 40s, the Ann Arbor area, Detroit area and Monroe will have temperatures climbing an incredible 27 degrees warmer than a usual January 4.
Centre Daily
Lottery winner ‘didn’t want to cause a scene’ in Michigan — so he screamed in his car
A 54-year-old man said he decided to buy a few Fantasy 5 lottery tickets in Michigan when he noticed the jackpot prize creep past $500,000. A few days after the drawing, he went to the store and began scanning his lottery tickets, according to a Jan. 5 news release from Michigan Lottery officials.
Ex-Flint firefighter who allegedly failed to search home where 2 boys died now working in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — In May, two Flint firefighters tasked with searching a burning house declared the structure clear of occupants. Six minutes later, their colleagues found two young brothers in a bedroom, fatally injured from having endured smoldering heat and heavy smoke. Both boys died within days, and...
