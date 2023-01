12:30 PM Update: Northway Road is now open in Lycoming County. Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a vehicle crash has closed Route 2029 (Northway Road) between Harvey Road in Loyalsock Township and Pleasant Hill Road in Eldred Township, Lycoming County. A detour using Harvey Road and Pleasant...

LYCOMING COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO