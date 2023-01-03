Read full article on original website
Related
pa.gov
Roadway Construction Planned on Reeceville Road in West Brandywine Township
King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction is planned on Reeceville Road in West Brandywine Township, Chester County after undermining of the roadway was discovered. Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:. A 24/7 lane closure has been erected on...
pa.gov
PennDOT to Host Virtual Public Meeting for Safety Improvement Project on Haverford Road Corridor in Haverford Township
King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual meeting on Thursday night, January 19, for the proposed project to improve travel and safety on a 2.1-mile section of Haverford Road in Haverford Township, Delaware County. The project involves the...
pa.gov
Pipe Replacement Scheduled on Several State Highways in Montgomery County
King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that pipe replacements are scheduled on several state highways in Montgomery County, as part of a project to address storm water management on over 90 state highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties. Motorists are...
pa.gov
Clearing and Tree Trimming Scheduled for Next Week on Route 441 (Water Street) in Manor Township, Lancaster County
Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that a contractor is scheduled to perform clearing and tree trimming next week on Route 441 (Water Street) between Manor Street and Conestoga Street in Manor Township, Lancaster County. This work will be performed so utilities can be relocated. Weather permitting, work will...
Comments / 0