ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
pa.gov

Roadway Construction Planned on Reeceville Road in West Brandywine Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction is planned on Reeceville Road in West Brandywine Township, Chester County after undermining of the roadway was discovered. Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:. A 24/7 lane closure has been erected on...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy