Damar Hamlin update: Here's everything that's been reported on the Bills safety after collapse on the field

The NFL world — and beyond — continues to send prayers for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

During the first quarter of Monday’s Week 17 game between Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed on the field after tackling receiver Tee Higgins.

After an ambulance came on to the field, CPR was administered. Eventually, after some time, the NFL postponed the game as Hamlin was taken to UC Medical Center.

Overnight, there was an update on Hamlin’s condition, which is part of the reporting that’s come out since that horrifying, scary moment. Here’s everything we’ve seen as of Tuesday morning around 7:30 AM Eastern:

The Bills confirmed that he suffered cardiac arrest but that his heartbeat was restored

That update came early Tuesday morning. Hamlin is “listed in critical condition.”

UC Health said it didn't expect updates as of late Monday night

The Bills sent this update on Tuesday afternoon

NFL VP Troy Vincent denied the NFL gave both teams a five-minute period before resuming play

He spoke with reporters after midnight. From Pro Football Talk:

Vincent was asked about the report that the teams at one point were given five minutes to warm up before continuing. “I’m not sure where that came from,” Vincent said. “Frankly, there was no time period for the players to get warmed up. Frankly, the only thing that we asked was that [referee] Shawn [Smith] communicate with both head coaches to make sure they had the proper time inside the locker room to discuss what they felt like was best. So I’m not sure where that came from. Five-minute warmup never crossed my mind, personally. And I was the one . . . that was communicating with the Commissioner. We never, frankly, it never crossed our mind to talk about warming up to resume play. That’s ridiculous. That’s insensitive. And that’s not a place that we should ever be in.”

Although ESPN’s Joe Buck said on the air that “word we get from the league” was there would be a five-minute period before the game resumed:

It was also said on Westwood One radio and ESPN Deportes:

A charity started by Hamlin is up over $3 million in donations

Fans found the GoFundMe he started for a toy drive and donations started pouring in.

Hamlin's family released this statement