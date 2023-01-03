ESPN’s Ryan Clark delivered a heartfelt and important message about Damar Hamlin

Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game was supposed to be one of the biggest games of the year. Instead, it sadly became one of the most horrific sporting events you’ll ever see as Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, was given CPR, and was rushed to the hospital where he remains Tuesday morning in critical condition.

The game was temporarily suspended before finally being postponed, but that doesn’t matte right now. All that matters is Hamlin’s health and hopefully his full recovery from what the Bills announced was cardiac arrest after his hit on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Moments after that horrible scene unfolded, Ryan Clark went on ESPN and showed everyone how a good human being should react to a situation as serious as this.

These powerful words by Clark, who played 13 seasons in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the Steelers, need to be watched:

NFL fans offered their love and support.