Jersey City, NJ

hudsontv.com

HCDO Unveils June Primary Candidates

The Hudson County Democratic Organization announced the candidates it is supporting for the upcoming June Primary Election during a Saturday morning press conference on the steps of the Justice William Brennan Courthouse in Jersey City. Among those attending the announcement were New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, New Jersey Senate President...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Vainieri Retains Chairmanship of Hudson County Board of Commissioners

On Thursday, the Hudson County Board of Commissioners once again selected North Bergen’s Anthony Vainieri as Chairman. In a Facebook post, Vainieri stated, “Yesterday I was sworn is as the Chairperson of the Hudson County Board of Commissioners. This is the 7th year in a row and I’m proud and honored to serve the residents of Hudson County. I’d like to thank all my colleagues for their vote of confidence in me and special thank you to North Bergen Mayor Nick Sacco and Secaucus Mayor Mike Gonnelli for the support that have always given me to represent their municipalities.”
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ

