Golf Digest
Jordan Spieth in contention at Kapalua after cracking his driver in pro-am
KAPALUA, Hawaii — Jordan Spieth is always going to do those “Jordan things,” like he did on Thursday on the 16th hole at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort when he hit a sky shot from just outside of a greenside bunker and watched the high-risk flop find its way into the cup.
‘Hawaii’s Ambassador of Aloha’ Danny Kaleikini dies
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s Danny Kaleikini, who captivated audiences for decades on stage and in radio, TV and film, has passed away peacefully this morning. The entertainer died at 85 years old in a hospice. Kaleikini was born on Oct. 10, 1937, and raised on Hawaiian Homestead Land in Papakolea. His journey as a professional […]
Hawaii to say aloha to rainbow license plates
Chuck’s Corvette Clinic owner Chuck Garner is very familiar with the design changes over the years. He has kept his personalized license plates in his shop for decades.
BEAT OF HAWAII
This Spot Where Visitors Keep Dying In Hawaii
Another recent death over the holidays brings home the fact far too many Hawaii visitors turn up dead on our beaches. The most recent case is a California Bay Area resident who disappeared while swimming off Anini Beach on Christmas Day here on Kauai. It wasn’t long ago that another California visitor turned up dead at the very same beach.
nomadlawyer.org
07 Best Places to live in Hawaii in 2023
Best Places to live in Hawaii: It is not wrong to say that Hawaii is not just a State, but it’s a state of grace. You will get all here. Beautiful seas, sun and islands. It’s like an aesthetic full world inside our big world. You will get...
Golf Digest
Powerful storms produce one of the most incredible (and terrifying) photos of Pebble Beach's Lone Cypress ever
On Christmas weekend, a powerful storm system rolled across the plains. Picking up moisture from the Great Lakes, it barreled into Western New York, dumping over four feet of snow, encasing homes in ice, and wreaking havoc on millions of holiday travel plans. The generational storm closed the airport, shuttered the train station, and shut down I-90 for days, while also toppling two area golf domes. In the end 37 people lost their lives.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii mixed martial artist Victoria Lee dies at age 18
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rising mixed martial arts star and Mililani graduate Victoria Lee has died at the age of 18. Lee, the younger sister of ONE MMA Champions Angela and Christian, passed away on December 26th, 2022 according to Angela’s social media post on Saturday morning. The cause of...
Kilauea erupts again
According to USGS HVO, they detected glow in Kīlauea summit webcam images.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Macy’s announces 4 more stores closing; 1 location in Hawaii among them
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four more Macy’s stores nationwide are slated to close down in the middle of the year. And one Hawaii store is on the list: The Macy’s in Kaneohe’s Windward Center. The company confirmed to Axios on Wednesday that the closures are part of their...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Life Flight identifies pilot aboard downed medical transport flight
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Life Flight has identified Tuesday the pilot presumed dead after an air ambulance plane crash off Maui last month. Brian Treptow was flying the crew to a patient on Hawaii Island when the plane went down on Dec. 15. Also onboard was flight nurse Courtney Parry...
hawaiinewsnow.com
State considers another tax refund to ease pinch of Hawaii’s rising cost of living
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fresh from issuing a $300 tax rebate to residents, Gov. Josh Green’s administration is considering another tax refund this year. But unlike the previous rebate, this one is for the middle-class and low-income residents struggling with Hawaii’s high cost of living and inflation. “We’re looking...
3.2 Magnitude earthquake felt in northern Utah on Tuesday, 14 seismic events in that location since New Year’s Day
UTAH — Earthquakes are a reality for many regions regardless of whether the area is on a boundary of tectonic plates or not. Utah is a prime example, as it […]
bigislandnow.com
Man reportedly jumps to his death off Pu‘u‘eo Bridge in Hilo
Big Island police are investigating after a man reportedly jumped to his death off a bridge in downtown Hilo. The Hawai‘i Police Department initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation in connection with the incident that took place the evening of Jan. 4. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
Powerful Bomb Cyclone System to Hit Southern California on Thursday; Flood Watch Issued with Assigned Category Five
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective overnight on Wednesday and into Thursday for all areas south and west of the mountains, including all local mountain areas and parts of the High Desert as well, including assigning this system a category five out of six on the Southern California Weather Force intensity scale. 100 MPH wind gusts are expected on the Gorman Pass on Wednesday into Thursday as the bomb cyclone intensifies off the California Coast, and as such Southern California Weather Force has also issued the rare Hurricane Wind Speed Warning so read on for the details and see the rain and wind models for Wednesday’s rain passage and the flood risk model for Thursday …
Tesla Plunges 250 Feet Over Notorious Stretch of Highway 1 in Calif., 4 in Critical Condition
Two adults and two children are in critical condition after a Tesla dove over a cliff known as Devil's Slide in California, fire officials said Four people, including two children, are in critical condition after a Tesla they were fell 250 feet over a cliff known as the Devil's Slide in California. On Monday, a fire official shared a video from the Cal Fire San Mateo - Santa Cruz unit's Twitter profile, letting local drivers know that a car went over the cliff and there would be delays in the area. "At this...
Report: 1 found dead in car submerged in water on California's Hwy. 99
California's Highway 99 near Sacramento reopened Sunday night after a lake of water covered the roadway amid a historic atmospheric river event.
KITV.com
Mother of victim in officer-involved shooting on Maui reacts to body cam footage
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- It was within a matter of seconds that his gun was drawn. A Maui police officer, responding to a call, shot and killed a 29-year-old Kahului man in the middle of a mental episode. The man's mother says her son had been in and out of...
iheart.com
Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California
Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Health Department closes food truck over cockroach infestation
MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cockroach infestation has closed down a Makawao food truck, the state Department of Health said Saturday. Inspectors said Thai Mee Up Kula 2 received a red placard and failed to address the infestation. The food truck can’t reopen until the violations are addressed, officials said.
