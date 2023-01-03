ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

KHON2

‘Hawaii’s Ambassador of Aloha’ Danny Kaleikini dies

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s Danny Kaleikini, who captivated audiences for decades on stage and in radio, TV and film, has passed away peacefully this morning. The entertainer died at 85 years old in a hospice. Kaleikini was born on Oct. 10, 1937, and raised on Hawaiian Homestead Land in Papakolea. His journey as a professional […]
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

This Spot Where Visitors Keep Dying In Hawaii

Another recent death over the holidays brings home the fact far too many Hawaii visitors turn up dead on our beaches. The most recent case is a California Bay Area resident who disappeared while swimming off Anini Beach on Christmas Day here on Kauai. It wasn’t long ago that another California visitor turned up dead at the very same beach.
HAWAII STATE
nomadlawyer.org

07 Best Places to live in Hawaii in 2023

Best Places to live in Hawaii: It is not wrong to say that Hawaii is not just a State, but it’s a state of grace. You will get all here. Beautiful seas, sun and islands. It’s like an aesthetic full world inside our big world. You will get...
HAWAII STATE
Golf Digest

Powerful storms produce one of the most incredible (and terrifying) photos of Pebble Beach's Lone Cypress ever

On Christmas weekend, a powerful storm system rolled across the plains. Picking up moisture from the Great Lakes, it barreled into Western New York, dumping over four feet of snow, encasing homes in ice, and wreaking havoc on millions of holiday travel plans. The generational storm closed the airport, shuttered the train station, and shut down I-90 for days, while also toppling two area golf domes. In the end 37 people lost their lives.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii mixed martial artist Victoria Lee dies at age 18

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rising mixed martial arts star and Mililani graduate Victoria Lee has died at the age of 18. Lee, the younger sister of ONE MMA Champions Angela and Christian, passed away on December 26th, 2022 according to Angela’s social media post on Saturday morning. The cause of...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Man reportedly jumps to his death off Pu‘u‘eo Bridge in Hilo

Big Island police are investigating after a man reportedly jumped to his death off a bridge in downtown Hilo. The Hawai‘i Police Department initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation in connection with the incident that took place the evening of Jan. 4. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
HILO, HI
Southern California Weather Force

Powerful Bomb Cyclone System to Hit Southern California on Thursday; Flood Watch Issued with Assigned Category Five

Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective overnight on Wednesday and into Thursday for all areas south and west of the mountains, including all local mountain areas and parts of the High Desert as well, including assigning this system a category five out of six on the Southern California Weather Force intensity scale. 100 MPH wind gusts are expected on the Gorman Pass on Wednesday into Thursday as the bomb cyclone intensifies off the California Coast, and as such Southern California Weather Force has also issued the rare Hurricane Wind Speed Warning so read on for the details and see the rain and wind models for Wednesday’s rain passage and the flood risk model for Thursday …
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Tesla Plunges 250 Feet Over Notorious Stretch of Highway 1 in Calif., 4 in Critical Condition

Two adults and two children are in critical condition after a Tesla dove over a cliff known as Devil's Slide in California, fire officials said Four people, including two children, are in critical condition after a Tesla they were fell 250 feet over a cliff known as the Devil's Slide in California. On Monday, a fire official shared a video from the Cal Fire San Mateo - Santa Cruz unit's Twitter profile, letting local drivers know that a car went over the cliff and there would be delays in the area. "At this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California

Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Health Department closes food truck over cockroach infestation

MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cockroach infestation has closed down a Makawao food truck, the state Department of Health said Saturday. Inspectors said Thai Mee Up Kula 2 received a red placard and failed to address the infestation. The food truck can’t reopen until the violations are addressed, officials said.
MAKAWAO, HI

