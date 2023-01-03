Superstitious seafood lovers in the US will soon have the opportunity to eat the most auspicious fish of 2023. A gigantic bluefin tuna that sold for $275,000 (¥36 million) in the ceremonial first auction of the new year at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market will be served up at two stateside sushi restaurants next week. The hefty 467-pound bluefin, which was caught off Oma in northern Aomori prefecture, was snapped up by Hiroshi Onodera of the famed Sushi Ginza Onodera chain. The prized tuna was broken down at an Onodera restaurant in Tokyo, and will now be shipped to the other high-end outposts...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO