Famed Rock Star Dies
Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
New Documents Show Paul McCartney Was Never Going to be Replaced on James Bond Theme
While there have been speculations that Paul McCartney was almost replaced on his James Bond song, new documents contradict that story
Mike Nesmith’s Big ‘Lie’ Became the Truth About The Monkees, The Beatles, and Rolling Stones
Mike Nesmith's big 'lie' suddenly became the truth involving record sales between The Monkees, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.
musictimes.com
Rolling Stone 200 Greatest Singers: Diane Warren Mad Over 'Stupid' List After Celine Dion Snub
Rolling Stone has been absorbing all of the netizen's heat this New Year after its controversial 200 Greatest Singers List angered many fans online. For many people on social media, the artists included in the lists are debatable, not entirely because of their placements, but because one artist, who many believe should be at the top, was seemingly missed out on the 200 artist-long list.
AOL Corp
Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers list snubs Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber, more
Rolling Stone has ruffled feathers with its updated 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list. The publication started the New Year with an update to its rankings, which began in 2008, honoring the best vocalists in pop music. This time around, the list excludes powerhouses like Celine Dion, Pink, Justin...
Foo Fighters Confirm Band Will Continue After Taylor Hawkins’ Death: ‘He’ll Be There in Spirit’
Foo Fighters confirmed on Saturday that the band will continue after drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death in March, telling fans that they will see them “soon.” “As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us,” the post begins. “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,”...
Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade
It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
7 Songs You Didn’t Know “Ghostbusters” Writer Ray Parker Jr. Wrote for Other Artists
Long before writing, performing, and producing the theme song to the original Ghostbusters movie in 1984, Ray Parker Jr. began playing guitar for band leader Bohannan and ended up touring with the Motown group The Spinners. By the age of 16, Parker Jr. was already performing as a session musician for Marvin Gaye.
35 Albums Turning 35 in 2023
A flurry of new albums arrived in 1988 from old-guard legends, hot new talents and the supergroup to end all supergroups. George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne joined forces under the Traveling Wilburys moniker, issuing the triple-platinum, Grammy-nominated Traveling Wilburys, Vol. 1. Each member adopted a humorous pseudonym, but their resulting collaboration was seriously catchy, with the members' brilliant songcraft and production skills on display.
Micky Dolenz Once Remade 1 Monkees Song With Eastern Instruments
Micky Dolenz once covered one of The Monkees' songs so it sounded more like Eastern music with the help of Mike Nesmith's son.
Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Dies at 45
Jeremiah Green, the longtime Modest Mouse drummer, has died, the band announced. Green’s bandmates had recently disclosed that Green was undergoing treatment for cancer. Jeremiah Green was 45 years old. Green co-founded Modest Mouse with frontman Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy in Washington in the early 1990s. As...
Lainey Wilson Reimagines “Middle Finger,” “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo”
Lainey Wilson is putting her voice to a pair of songs that are meaningful to her. The country star has released a re-imagination of her song, “Middle Finger,” and a cover of Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” on Spotify. “Middle Finger,” an upbeat, guitar-heavy tribute to flipping the bird, was originally released as the final track on her 2018 self-titled EP. The new rendition captures the song’s spitfire spirit with a faster pace and a few more guitar tricks as she sings Since I learned just how to use her / She never gets scared / To prove my point / And make a scene / When I’m out of work / She sticks up for me / And man I gotta thank her / Heres to you my middle finger.
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Least Favorite Question, Grammy's Afterparty Plans
'It takes a lot to hold me down.'
musictimes.com
Ozzy Osbourne's Illnesses: Rocker Struggling More in Last 4 Years Due to Health Issues
Ozzy Osbourne shared the struggles he went through over the last few years. The Prince of Darkness recently sparked concerns about his health as he looked frailer than ever in his recent public outing. Aside from his own issues, he and his family also faced a problem after his wife, Sharon Osbourne, was hospitalized following a medical emergency.
Behind the Band Name: Imagine Dragons
Originating from Las Vegas, Imagine Dragons has become one of the best-selling bands with recognizable hits “Thunder,” “Believer,” “Demons” and many more. They have nearly 50 awards to their name, including three American Music Awards, one Grammy Award, and several MTV Video Music Awards. Since its founding in 2008, the pop-rock band has released six studio albums, four of which have been certified platinum for sales of one million copies or more. While Imagine Dragon’s popularity is no secret, how they got the unique name remains a mystery.
Hear What Nickelback Sound Like Singing Pearl Jam, RHCP + Guns N Roses
After decades near the top of the rock world, you can bet the musical knowledge of the members of Nickelback is pretty damn extensive. The band recently had a chance to showcase some of their internal song libraries by taking part in a video feature for Elle Magazine based upon word association.
How ‘Angel’ Set a New Precedent for Aerosmith
Steven Tyler might regard it as the devil in Aerosmith's discography, but "Angel" helped save the band's career when it was released as a single on Jan. 5, 1988. The song, which Tyler wrote with Desmond Child for 1987's Permanent Vacation, played a pivotal role in Aerosmith's late-'80s resurgence. Coming off a long, fallow period that included the temporary departure of guitarists Joe Perry and Brad Whitford and a wobbly reunion on 1985's Done With Mirrors, "Angel" followed lead single (and other Child co-write) "Dude (Looks Like a Lady)" into the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100. It peaked at No. 3, marking their first Top 5 hit and highest-charting single until "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" hit No. 1 in 1998.
hubpages.com
5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time
It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
Could Aaron Taylor-Johnson Be the Next James Bond?
A new era is upon us: It's time for the next James Bond. With the conclusion of the previous Bond film, 2021's No Time to Die, Daniel Craig made his exit as the legendary secret agent. Craig portrayed Bond in five movies since his debut as the character in 2006's Casino Royale, but that same year he was already considering when his shift might end.
