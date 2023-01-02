Read full article on original website
Davidson's Stephen Curry Was Double-Teamed For An Entire Game, Scored 0 Points While His Team Won By 30: "I’ve Stood In The Corner For 25 Seconds Every Time"
Stephen Curry was once held to 0 points during a college game but his team still ended up winning by 30.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham: Lakers Staff Decided To Shut Russell Westbrook Down At Halftime Against Hornets Due To Foot Soreness
With Anthony Davis already out, there is little room for error for the Los Angeles Lakers as everyone must step up in order to keep things afloat. One player who is extremely important in that regard is Russell Westbrook as his playmaking has been huge for the rest of the role players on the team.
Donovan Mitchell is the 1st NBA player since Kobe Bryant to do this
Donovan Mitchell enjoyed one of the greatest nights in NBA history on Jan. 2, 2023. In the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls, Mitchell scored 71 points to go along with 11 assists and eight rebounds. It is tied for the eighth-highest-scoring performance in NBA history. It...
Michael Jordan Said He Would Have Never Returned To Basketball In 1995 If The Baseball Strike Hadn't Happened
Michael Jordan retired for the first time in 1993 to play baseball. He would eventually return to the NBA and win more championships but he once said he wouldn't have come back if not for a strike.
LeBron James once caught Dwyane Wade looking at Miami Heat scores while teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade talked a lot about their Miami Heat days while in Cleveland.
Ja Morant Burned 19 Seconds Of The Game Clock By Just Standing Over The Ball Because Hornets Players Didn't Want To Defend Him
Ja Morant's third-quarter manoeuvre saw some massive brickbats come his way.
"The Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up": NBA Insider Drops Major Truth Bomb Why Teams Fear The Los Angeles Clippers
NBA insider says teams are scared of the LA Clippers.
Chicago Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan Calls Out NBA Officiating
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan voiced his displeasure with the NBA officiating crew from last night's loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Yardbarker
The Mega 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea Between The Lakers, Warriors, And Bulls That Would Make LeBron James Very Happy
Against all advice, Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers have refused to make any trades this season. Even with the disappointing state of the roster, and injuries to several key players (including Anthony Davis), the front office has done nothing to make the team better and that may be how it goes until the offseason.
Kyrie Irving Opened Up On His Epic Putback Dunk Against The Spurs: "Getting Tired Of People Downplaying My Athleticism"
Kyrie Irving gave his take on his putback slam against the San Antonio Spurs, calling out the people that doubt his athletic ability.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 3, 2023
New Orleans (23-14) ended up having a chance to move back into first place in the Western Conference on Monday, but Philadelphia spoiled that opportunity with a 120-111 home win in Pennsylvania. Zion Williamson sustained a right hamstring strain late in the third quarter of Monday’s game. Willie Green will...
NBA
Celtics Complete Trade
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
NBA
"Obvious Who The Game Ball Goes To" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Houston
After a string of close games resulted in a five-game losing streak, the Jazz made sure there wouldn't be another close finish on Thursday night. Using a 19-3 run late in the fourth quarter, Utah ran away from Houston and picked up the 131-114 victory. "It's hard to maintain the...
NBA
Wagner To Serve Two-Game Suspension Beginning Tonight
NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 – Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner will begin serving his two-game suspension for his role in a Dec. 28 on-court altercation when the Magic plays host to the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at Amway Center. Wagner will serve the second game of his suspension tomorrow night in the Magic’s home game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.
NBA
Boston’s Marcus Smart Fined
NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 – Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Smart was assessed a second technical foul and...
NBA
Pool Report on the Milwaukee Turnover with 13.9 seconds left in the Fourth Quarter of tonight’s Milwaukee at Toronto Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Mike Ganter (Toronto Sun) with Crew Chief Tony Brothers following tonight’s Bucks at Raptors Game. QUESTION: Can you clarify what happened at the end of regulation when Pascal Siakam appeared to shove Bobby Portis out of bounds, and the ball went out of bounds and a turnover occurred in Toronto’s favor?
NBA
Erin Hartigan on postseason expectations, upcoming schedule | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Erin Hartigan of Bally Sports joins Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer (12:20) to talk about what 2022 held for the Pelicans, her postseason expectations, and what the team can look forward to in 2023. Joe and Jim also break down the state...
NBA
2023 NBA 2K League Draft Order
2. Nets GC – Draft Lottery. 3. Lakers Gaming – Acquired via trade with Grizz Gaming (11/28) 6. Pacers Gaming – Acquired via trade with Hornets Venom (11/29) 7. Grizz Gaming – Acquired via trade with Lakers Gaming (11/28) 8. Kings Guard Gaming – Acquired via...
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: New Orleans must lean on depth, crowd during two-game homestand
The biggest advantages for New Orleans over the next 72 hours may be two-fold: one of the deepest rosters in the NBA, and one of the most raucous home environments in the league. The Pelicans will need both as they begin a multi-week stretch without Zion Williamson, whose right hamstring strain will be evaluated in three weeks. New Orleans begins a two-game homestand Wednesday vs. Houston (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM), prior to entertaining Brooklyn on Friday in an ESPN game. That precedes the team’s longest road trip of the regular season (five games from Jan. 7-16).
NBA
"We Are Right There" | Despite Cruelty Of The NBA, Jazz Know They're Close
Will Hardy has been in the NBA long enough to know that sometimes life in the league can be as equally cruel as it is exhilarating. From being oh-so-close to winning an NBA title (before eventually winning one) to being a part of one of the greatest dynasties the league has ever known, Hardy has come to experience all sorts of emotions throughout his decade-plus career in the league.
