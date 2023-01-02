The biggest advantages for New Orleans over the next 72 hours may be two-fold: one of the deepest rosters in the NBA, and one of the most raucous home environments in the league. The Pelicans will need both as they begin a multi-week stretch without Zion Williamson, whose right hamstring strain will be evaluated in three weeks. New Orleans begins a two-game homestand Wednesday vs. Houston (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM), prior to entertaining Brooklyn on Friday in an ESPN game. That precedes the team’s longest road trip of the regular season (five games from Jan. 7-16).

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO