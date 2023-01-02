ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 3, 2023

New Orleans (23-14) ended up having a chance to move back into first place in the Western Conference on Monday, but Philadelphia spoiled that opportunity with a 120-111 home win in Pennsylvania. Zion Williamson sustained a right hamstring strain late in the third quarter of Monday’s game. Willie Green will...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Celtics Complete Trade

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Wagner To Serve Two-Game Suspension Beginning Tonight

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 – Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner will begin serving his two-game suspension for his role in a Dec. 28 on-court altercation when the Magic plays host to the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at Amway Center. Wagner will serve the second game of his suspension tomorrow night in the Magic’s home game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Boston’s Marcus Smart Fined

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 – Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Smart was assessed a second technical foul and...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Pool Report on the Milwaukee Turnover with 13.9 seconds left in the Fourth Quarter of tonight’s Milwaukee at Toronto Game

The Pool Report interview was conducted by Mike Ganter (Toronto Sun) with Crew Chief Tony Brothers following tonight’s Bucks at Raptors Game. QUESTION: Can you clarify what happened at the end of regulation when Pascal Siakam appeared to shove Bobby Portis out of bounds, and the ball went out of bounds and a turnover occurred in Toronto’s favor?
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

2023 NBA 2K League Draft Order

2. Nets GC – Draft Lottery. 3. Lakers Gaming – Acquired via trade with Grizz Gaming (11/28) 6. Pacers Gaming – Acquired via trade with Hornets Venom (11/29) 7. Grizz Gaming – Acquired via trade with Lakers Gaming (11/28) 8. Kings Guard Gaming – Acquired via...
NBA

Pelicans shootaround update: New Orleans must lean on depth, crowd during two-game homestand

The biggest advantages for New Orleans over the next 72 hours may be two-fold: one of the deepest rosters in the NBA, and one of the most raucous home environments in the league. The Pelicans will need both as they begin a multi-week stretch without Zion Williamson, whose right hamstring strain will be evaluated in three weeks. New Orleans begins a two-game homestand Wednesday vs. Houston (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM), prior to entertaining Brooklyn on Friday in an ESPN game. That precedes the team’s longest road trip of the regular season (five games from Jan. 7-16).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

"We Are Right There" | Despite Cruelty Of The NBA, Jazz Know They're Close

Will Hardy has been in the NBA long enough to know that sometimes life in the league can be as equally cruel as it is exhilarating. From being oh-so-close to winning an NBA title (before eventually winning one) to being a part of one of the greatest dynasties the league has ever known, Hardy has come to experience all sorts of emotions throughout his decade-plus career in the league.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

