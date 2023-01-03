Read full article on original website
Volatility and cloud: two buzzwords for private banking in 2023
As 2023 begins, the private banking sector looks to what comes next. Volatility and cloud are not new themes to private banking, but they are developing and evolving. Prepare to hear a bit about this over the next twelve months. Patrick Brusnahan asks the experts. Stuart Beaver, wealth director, Kleinwort...
How VC Funding Will Look in the New Year
Marlize van Romburgh, editor-in-chief at Crunchbase, joined Cheddar News to discuss funding predictions in 2023.
Twenty7tec snaps up Broker Sense to streamline mortgage affordability research
UK-based fintech firm Twenty7tec has acquired mortgage affordability platform Broker Sense for an undisclosed sum, reported FT Adviser. The acquired firm, which was founded by Stuart Phillips and Mark Spilsbury, aids mortgage advisers by streamlining affordability research. Through the platform, advisers can assess client affordability against lender rules, while ensuring...
Janney Montgomery Scott names new wealth management chief
US-based wealth management firm Janney Montgomery Scott has appointed John Yackel as its new head of wealth management business. In his new role, Yackel will offer strategic guidance as well as support the company’s financial advisors in helping clients with tailor-made wealth management solutions. Yackel will also supervise a...
5 Key Trends Driving Wealth Management in 2023
Eric Mellor overviews the key trends that Temenos anticipate will be top of mind for key decision makers in wealth management throughout 2023. 2022 was an important year for the global wealth management sector. The global pandemic saw wealth managers scramble to digitise service offerings and enable both remote servicing and distribution.
Credit Suisse shakes up investment banking team after senior executive exit
Credit Suisse Group has overhauled its investment banking division after the co-head of its European investment banking business made an exit, Reuters has reported citing internal memos. The development has also been confirmed by a Credit Suisse spokesperson, added the publication. It involves the departure of Cathal Deasy, who was...
Titan Wealth buys IFA firm Telford Mann Group
TITAN Wealth has reached a deal to purchase independent financial adviser (IFA) Telford Mann Group for an undisclosed sum. Based in Kettering, England, Telford Mann primarily offers chartered financial planning and discretionary investment management services. The firm was originally set up by Moore Chartered Accountants in 1988. Currently, Telford Mann...
Choreo wraps up Cherry Bekaert Wealth Management acquisition
US-based investment advisory services provider Choreo has concluded the deal to buy Cherry Bekaert Wealth Management (CBWM), a unit of Cherry Bekaert Advisory. CBWM is currently said to have nearly $1bn in assets under management and advisement. It offers portfolio management services, financial planning services, investment advisory oversight services, among...
Choreo wraps up Enso Wealth Management purchase
Choreo, an investment advisory services provider based in the US, has concluded the deal to purchase Enso Wealth Management (Enso) for an undisclosed sum. With headquarters in Petaluma, California, Enso is currently said to have around $1.8bn in assets under management. The firm caters to more than 1,900 families. The...
Kuwait’s Burgan Bank secures preliminary approval for wealth unit
Kuwait’s Burgan Bank has received a licence from Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to offer wealth management solutions to its clients. The licence has been issued as a preliminary approval with validity for six renewable months, reported Trade Arabia. The approval, granted under CMA resolution No. 200 of 2022, allows...
