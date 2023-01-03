Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
Beefeater unveils meat-free options this 'Veganuary'
As January comes around many people will be looking to the annual 'Veganuary' trend. The month-long campaign encourages people to ditch the meat. Beefeater is now encouraging customers to try be a 'leafeater' by offering a range of delicious plant-based options. For those who might not want to go full vegan, there's also halloumi options at its 170 sites nationwide.
Going Back In Time To The First Chain Restaurant In America
Have you ever wondered what was the very first chain restaurant in the United States? There are so many to choose from that have been around for decades. However, it was A&W that was the very first, which opened in 1919 and still remains popular today. White Castle is technically the first fast-food chain but A&W holds the title for the first restaurant chain.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Angry diner endures two-hour wait on Boxing Day after Toby Carvery 'ran out of meat'
An angry Toby Carvery diner claims he had to wait two hours for his Boxing Day meal after the restaurant 'ran out of meat'. The disgruntled diner took to TripAdvisor to air his view on the Stoke-on-Trent restaurant after finally starting his main meal at past 5pm, more than two hours after the starter arrived.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Greggs adds four new vegan items to menu for January
Greggs has announced the addition of four vegan options to its menu in shops nationwide this January. The Vegan Southern Fried Chicken-Free Baguette and Vegan Chicken-Free Goujons are in shops nationwide now, while the Warm Winter Vegetable Soup will return to shops nationwide from tomorrow, Thursday, January 5. The Vegan Chicken-Free Cajun Roll, which was trialled in a small number of shops last year, will also join the menu nationwide from Saturday, January 7, just in time for Veganuary.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Iceland launches January sale including 50% off frozen favourites
Iceland is joining in with the January sales - with a range of 50% off deals. The frozen foods retailer says it has slashed the prices of hundreds of products by up to half price this month. More than 25 frozen favourites will be half price throughout the month, including...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Krispy Kreme unveils new low-calorie doughnuts
With the new year now here, many people will be looking for ways to stick to their resolutions. For many that will be shedding a few pounds and cutting back the calories. Well, thanks to Krispy Kreme, that doesn't mean you have to cut out the treats. The doughnut giant has unveiled two new creations that come in at just 195 calories each.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi brings back its baby and toddler event with complete set for less than £150
Aldi’s popular Baby & Toddler Event is returning with all the essentials for new-parents and parents-to-be, costing less than £150 - available to pre-order online from January 8 and in-stores from January 12. Bargains include the Tommee Tippee Feeding Bottles (£7.99, 2 pack), Aldi’s Dribble Bibs (£2.99, for...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Tesco recalls pasta product with warning it could contain pieces of metal
Tesco has recalled a pasta product warning it could contain pieces of metal. The supermarket said Wicked Kitchen Spinach & Wild Garlic Ravioli could be unsafe to eat. It said just one batch date posed a potential risk but urged anyone with one of the affected products not to eat it. Instead they should be returned to store for a full refund.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Restaurant chain brings back 'eat out to help out' with money off meals
Eating out just after the Christmas and New Year celebrations can be tough on the wallet. With most people facing spiralling costs for everyday essentials, a trip to a restaurant might not be top of everyone's list. But now one national chain is reintroducing its version of 'eat out to...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Taste test: We tried Burger King's new plant-based Whopper burger - and it gives the meat version a run for its money
Burger King has released a new plant-based version of its iconic Whopper burger. And, as typically in January most people are trying to eat healthier (after the indulgences during Christmas) we decided to give it a go. Emily Sleight, a writer for the Liverpool Echo, has made a New Year's...
Comments / 0