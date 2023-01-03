Read full article on original website
Related
privatebankerinternational.com
5 Key Trends Driving Wealth Management in 2023
Eric Mellor overviews the key trends that Temenos anticipate will be top of mind for key decision makers in wealth management throughout 2023. 2022 was an important year for the global wealth management sector. The global pandemic saw wealth managers scramble to digitise service offerings and enable both remote servicing and distribution.
privatebankerinternational.com
Volatility and cloud: two buzzwords for private banking in 2023
As 2023 begins, the private banking sector looks to what comes next. Volatility and cloud are not new themes to private banking, but they are developing and evolving. Prepare to hear a bit about this over the next twelve months. Patrick Brusnahan asks the experts. Stuart Beaver, wealth director, Kleinwort...
privatebankerinternational.com
Skerritts Group buys Equinox Wealth to propel expansion
Wealth management firm Skerritts Group has bought Kent-based Equinox Wealth to boost its presence in the south coast of the US. The deal adds £62m to Skerritts’ assets under management (AUM). This is the fifth acquisition made by Skerritts since it received an investment of £55m from British...
privatebankerinternational.com
Kuwait’s Burgan Bank secures preliminary approval for wealth unit
Kuwait’s Burgan Bank has received a licence from Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to offer wealth management solutions to its clients. The licence has been issued as a preliminary approval with validity for six renewable months, reported Trade Arabia. The approval, granted under CMA resolution No. 200 of 2022, allows...
privatebankerinternational.com
Focus partner firm Kovitz to add real estate fund manager Origin
Focus Financial Partners has finalised an agreement to enable its partner firm Kovitz Investment Group Partners to include American private real estate fund manager Origin into its portfolio. Origin, which was established in 2007 by David Scherer and Michael Episcope, primarily caters to the multifamily residential real estate segment. The...
privatebankerinternational.com
Janney Montgomery Scott names new wealth management chief
US-based wealth management firm Janney Montgomery Scott has appointed John Yackel as its new head of wealth management business. In his new role, Yackel will offer strategic guidance as well as support the company’s financial advisors in helping clients with tailor-made wealth management solutions. Yackel will also supervise a...
Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey - newspaper
ISTANBUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) is planning a logistics hub at Istanbul Airport and a data centre near the Turkish capital Ankara with an investment of more than $1 billion, its president, Michael Evans, was cited as saying.
Inflation easing, but what pace is tolerable for consumers, investors, Federal Reserve?
Inflation overall likely continued falling in December, but prices kept increasing much faster than they have in many years. This is the conundrum consumers, investors and central bankers with the Federal Reserve keep struggling with — slowing, yet still fast inflation.
Comments / 0