privatebankerinternational.com

5 Key Trends Driving Wealth Management in 2023

Eric Mellor overviews the key trends that Temenos anticipate will be top of mind for key decision makers in wealth management throughout 2023. 2022 was an important year for the global wealth management sector. The global pandemic saw wealth managers scramble to digitise service offerings and enable both remote servicing and distribution.
Volatility and cloud: two buzzwords for private banking in 2023

As 2023 begins, the private banking sector looks to what comes next. Volatility and cloud are not new themes to private banking, but they are developing and evolving. Prepare to hear a bit about this over the next twelve months. Patrick Brusnahan asks the experts. Stuart Beaver, wealth director, Kleinwort...
Skerritts Group buys Equinox Wealth to propel expansion

Wealth management firm Skerritts Group has bought Kent-based Equinox Wealth to boost its presence in the south coast of the US. The deal adds £62m to Skerritts’ assets under management (AUM). This is the fifth acquisition made by Skerritts since it received an investment of £55m from British...
Kuwait’s Burgan Bank secures preliminary approval for wealth unit

Kuwait’s Burgan Bank has received a licence from Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to offer wealth management solutions to its clients. The licence has been issued as a preliminary approval with validity for six renewable months, reported Trade Arabia. The approval, granted under CMA resolution No. 200 of 2022, allows...
Focus partner firm Kovitz to add real estate fund manager Origin

Focus Financial Partners has finalised an agreement to enable its partner firm Kovitz Investment Group Partners to include American private real estate fund manager Origin into its portfolio. Origin, which was established in 2007 by David Scherer and Michael Episcope, primarily caters to the multifamily residential real estate segment. The...
Janney Montgomery Scott names new wealth management chief

US-based wealth management firm Janney Montgomery Scott has appointed John Yackel as its new head of wealth management business. In his new role, Yackel will offer strategic guidance as well as support the company’s financial advisors in helping clients with tailor-made wealth management solutions. Yackel will also supervise a...
Reuters

Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey - newspaper

ISTANBUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) is planning a logistics hub at Istanbul Airport and a data centre near the Turkish capital Ankara with an investment of more than $1 billion, its president, Michael Evans, was cited as saying.

