An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
The Butchering and Defleshing of Dead Family Members Was Part of a Gruesome Ritual Practiced by Stone Age Orcadians
The Orkney Islands are a group of islands that are located off the north of Scotland. Thousands of years ago, the people inhabiting these islands are said to have practiced a grisly ritual that involved the dismemberment and defleshing of their dead relatives prior to transferring the bones to a common tomb.
Woman in Isolated Cabin Claims to Spot Bigfoot-Like Creature
Whatever it is, she got scary close to it!
Wolves Kill Off Only Adult Male in Rival Pack With Unexpected Consequences
A neighboring pack killed the wolf in a competition for resources, lead of the Voyageurs Wolf Project Thomas Gable told Newsweek.
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Ice Dam Breaking, Unleashing Roaring Floodwaters
This wild video shows an ice dam in Vermont breaking and unleashing roaring floodwaters. Thomas Nowicki videoed the incident and posted it to Facebook. In his caption, Nowicki explained that he usually takes a picture of the river in that exact spot each day. However, this day proved different. “Most...
WATCH: Hunter Falls From Tree Stand While Trying To Climb in the Snow
This hunter fell from a tree stand while trying to climb up a tree. Fortunately, heavy snowfall below seemed to break his fall. In the Instagram clip, a man struggles to climb on top of a tree stand in a snowy forest. It seems that a friend of the hunter films from inside a nearby stand. The man, adorned in snow-white camo and an orange vest, straddles the tree and hangs on by clasping boards nailed to the side of the tree. He moves around while holding on for dear life, and the tree stand itself swivels as it tries to grab it.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi brings back its baby and toddler event with complete set for less than £150
Aldi’s popular Baby & Toddler Event is returning with all the essentials for new-parents and parents-to-be, costing less than £150 - available to pre-order online from January 8 and in-stores from January 12. Bargains include the Tommee Tippee Feeding Bottles (£7.99, 2 pack), Aldi’s Dribble Bibs (£2.99, for...
Boat Propeller Found on Seafloor 100 Miles Offshore Baffles Researchers
NOAA Fisheries biologist completed their ninth annual longline survey in November. And they spotted many of the usual creatures and objects they see every year. But when they noticed a boat propeller sitting far away from the shore on the ocean floor, they had several questions. When the organization heads...
New England Hunters Get Moose Dropped Off At Their House In Spectacular Fashion
These are the hunting buddies we all want and need. If you’ve ever been hunting, a were fortunate enough to harvest a large animal, you know that it is all fun and games until you get the animal to the ground. That’s when the real work starts. When...
Brother Wrestles Crocodile and Holds Its Jaws to Save Nine-Year-Old Sister
"I just heard her screaming from behind and when I turned around, she was caught by the crocodile," the girl's brother said, describing the attack.
Though Rodeos May Seem Fun, They Cause Immense Abuse to Horses and Cattle
If you're an animal lover, you may have considered going to a rodeo, in order to witness cattle and horses pull off impressive feats for rowdy audiences. However, if you knew what really went on behind the scenes at animal rodeos, you'd be content never going to one again. Unfortunately, animal abuse in the rodeo industry is rampant — so rampant that people protest rodeos constantly.
WATCH: Over 130 Turkeys Pass Hunter’s Blind in Massive ‘Parade’ Caught on Camera
One of the very best parts of hunting is that you never know what you’re going to see. When you hunt, you immerse yourself in nature and conceal your presence with camouflage. That allows you to witness nature through an undisturbed lens you just can’t replicate with other outdoor activities. Sometimes that puts you in a position to see something spectacular. Like this massive parade of roughly 135 wild turkeys passing in front of a hunter’s blind in Missouri.
boatingmag.com
Veer: A New Affordable Boat Brand is Launched
What’s bigger than a kayak, smaller than a technical skiff, and fits in the bed of your pick-up truck? Why it’s the new Veer X13, the first model from a new boat brand just revealed by Brunswick Boat Group. The boat debuted today in Las Vegas at the Consumer Electronics Show alongside the Mercury Avator 7.5e electric outboard motor. Both the Veer brand and the Avator outboard have been teased for some time, with the Avator highlighted on the Mercury Marine website, and the plan to introduce a new boat brand aimed at “younger and more diverse consumers” presented to Brunswick investors two years ago. In 2023, both Veer and Avator will reach consumers.
