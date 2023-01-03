ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

Know your school’s satisfactory academic progress standards

By Courtesy of KHEAA
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 5 days ago

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Satisfactory academic progress, or SAP, is an important phrase in the language of student aid for students to know, according to KHEAA.

SAP comes into play after you have taken college or technical school classes and are applying for student aid for the next school year.

All colleges that award federal student aid must have SAP standards, which are based on three key areas: GPA, pace and a maximum time frame.

The GPA students must have may vary by school, major and whether a student is pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree.

To meet the pace standard, students must pass a certain percentage of the classes they take in a given period of time. This may also vary by college.

Maximum time frame means students have to finish their degree within a given number of attempted credit hours. For example, a school may require a student to pass 120 credit hours to earn a bachelor’s degree, but the student must earn those 120 hours without taking more than 150 hours.

KHEAA is a public, non-profit agency established in 1966 to improve students’ access to college. It provides information about financial aid and financial literacy at no cost to students and parents.

In addition, KHEAA disburses private Advantage Education Loans on behalf of its sister agency, KHESLC. For more information, visit www.advantageeducationloan.com.

KHEAA also helps colleges manage their student loan default rates and verify information submitted on the FAFSA. For more information about those services, visit kheaa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Newberry Observer

WCTEL college scholarship open for applicants

NEWBERRY — West Carolina Tel (WCTEL) is committed to building a stronger future for the communities it serves. This year, the local technology provider is giving away $8,000 in scholarship money. Senior high school students are invited to apply now. For decades now, WCTEL has been providing high school...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Reasons to contact your local conservation district?

I’m glad you asked… sometimes referred to as “CDs”— conservation districts engage people with voluntary actions that keep our air, water, soil, habitats and farmland healthy for all. • Conservation districts are trusted partners. They are non-regulatory entities that do not enforce compliance or impose...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Scherrens honored with SACSCOC Leadership Award

NEWBERRY — Maurice W. Scherrens, Ed.D., 22nd president of Newberry College, has received the James T. Rogers Distinguished Leadership Award from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. The award is the accreditation commission’s highest honor, presented annually “to an individual who has given exemplary service to SACSCOC.”
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

NSWCD actively collecting books

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District want your books to help support active and retired veterans. “We are doing a book drive for veterans, actively collecting slightly used books (no romance),” said Crista Lukoski district coordinator for the Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

NSWCD gives out awards

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District recently hosted its Annual Banquet at the Country Club of Newberry with multiple people and organizations in Newberry County recognized. The banquet shared programs and accomplishments with the affiliate members, local and state leaders and program partners. Some of...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Top 10 news stories of 2022

NEWBERRY COUNTY — With 2022 all but a memory, it is time for an annual tradition at The Newberry Observer of looking back at the top 10 news stories of the year. This list focuses on news from the last year, the top 10 sports stories have their own list.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

NCWSA recognizes employees

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Water and Sewer Authority recently presented the following service awards for years of dedicated service: Johnnie Wix – licensed water treatment operator – 20 years, Wendell Adams – licensed water treatment operator – 10 years, Mike Ruff – licensed water treatment operator – five years and Adam Frick – licensed water treatment supervisor – five years.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

City of Newberry receives audit presentation

NEWBERRY — Marcy Loucks, of McKinley, Cooper and Associates, presented Newberry City Council with an overview of the fiscal year 2021-22 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, last week. Loucks said the city’s financial statements were fairly stated as of June 30, 2022, and continued to reflect GASB Accounting Standards. She...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

NCSD recognizes achievements

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Adult Education was in the spotlight during the Monday, Dec. 12, Newberry County School Board meeting as they were recognized for recent awards. “We are honored to recognize several successes of our adult education program. These awards were presented by the South Carolina Department...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Grant to help Whitmire sidewalks

WHITMIRE — Twenty communities from around South Carolina are receiving community development grant funds totaling more than $8.2 million for public improvement projects. One of those communities is Whitmire for Subertown/Gary sidewalk improvements at $475,000. This funding comes from the South Carolina Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, which...
WHITMIRE, SC
News19 WLTX

COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Shannon, Gray sworn in

Hugh Gray (Area V) was sworn in as a Newberry County School Board member, after being elected in November. Constance Shannon (Area VII) was sworn in as a Newberry County School Board member, after being elected in November.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man in South Carolina wins $300,000 with lottery ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The saying “the early bird gets the worm” holds true for a South Carolina lottery player. Early one morning a Greenville man brought home a lottery ticket to scratch and won $300,000. He says he woke up his still sleeping wife with the exciting...
GREENVILLE, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy