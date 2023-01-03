Read full article on original website
Kentucky witness says bright circle-shaped object dropped to near ground level
A Kentucky witness at Utica reported watching a circle-shaped object that dropped to near ground level at 12:30 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
Listen to Southern Indiana Parrot Yell for ‘Papaw’ – Meet Leo [PHOTOS]
When looking for great social media engagement posts for Facebook, any piece of content about pets is a sure winner. Why? Because most of us have pets and we love to brag about them. We also love to share the silly things they do. Recently, I wrote about a parrot...
WKYT 27
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is monitoring a new strain of omicron taking over in the United States. However, questions remain on when omicron sub-variant: XBB.1.5. will reach Kentucky and how dangerous it is compared to previous variants. ”We don’t know a lot about it, other than it is even...
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Kentucky is a state with a rich history and a variety of cultural traditions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the bustling city streets of Louisville, there are many stories and legends that have been passed down through the generations. Some of these stories involve ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomena, and many people believe that these phenomena can be found on certain roads and highways throughout the state. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Kentucky:
WLKY.com
Did you know Kentucky is one of the only places on Earth that has a regular 'moonbow?'
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — There's just something special about seeing a rainbow. But it's even rarer to see one at night. However, in Kentucky, you can see a "moonbow," or a lunar rainbow, pretty regularly. And it's one of only a few places on earth where that happens. The...
kentuckytoday.com
LG&E closing business offices across Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – LG&E Energy and Kentucky Utilities announced Thursday they will be closing their 26 business offices across Kentucky, no later than the end of 2024. The company says the decision, which will be implemented in phases, “comes after careful evaluation, and due to a decline in walk-in transactions, increased customer use of self-service channels, and best practice among similar utilities.”
Old Farmer’s Almanac January & February 2023 Winter Predictions for Southern Indiana
We saw a decent amount of snow and some frigid cold temperatures as we closed out 2022, but how much winter weather can we expect in early 2023?. In December of 2022, we received our first white Christmas in about ten years. We also saw temperatures well below freezing, with windchills below zero. A lot of folks here in southern Indiana had furnace issues and frozen water pipes as a result of this winter weather. If you're like me, that was enough for you to want winter to already be over. However, winter isn't over yet...and there's more snow and cold temperatures yet to come.
WTVQ
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of vehicle voucher scam
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Transporation Cabinet is warning about a vehicle “voucher” scam making rounds. The scam involves a fake check for “money” to go toward a vehicle’s registration. The check shows a record ID number, an expiration date, a dollar amount...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kentucky
Kentucky might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kentucky.
Some Indiana Residents Are Getting Lawsuit Settlement Checks in the Mail – Are They Legit?
When you get your mail out of the mailbox and see you've received something you weren't; expecting, you're always a little unsure and curious. If it looks like a check inside the envelope, you might even get a little leary and cautious about why someone would give you money. Is it just another scam? Or, is it legit?
Wave 3
How the new Kentucky sales tax is impacting local businesses, nonprofits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new law in Kentucky impacts dozens of industries, including photography, personal trainers, and cosmetics. The 6% sales tax went into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Dr. Tami Cassis at Cassis Dermatology is not happy about the change. One of the things that made her most...
fox56news.com
Video: OVI suspect does backflip during sobriety test
Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior drunk driving traffic stops, but one OVI suspect is making headlines after attempting to prove his sobriety by doing a backflip. Video: OVI suspect does backflip during sobriety …. Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior drunk driving traffic stops, but...
This Abandoned Train Makes for an Eerie Sight on the Side of an Indiana Highway
Have you ever spotted this train when driving down the highway?. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Abandoned Places. I don't know what it is, but there is just something so incredibly fascinating...
Illinois Dashcam Footage Captures Unbelievable Meteor Footage
From December 26th until January 16th, if you look up in the night sky you just might see some pretty cool sights as this is the time frame of the Quadrantids meteor shower. According to the American Meteor Society (did you even know we had one of those?? Science is cool) the Quadrantids meteor shower peaked between January 3rd and 4th, but you still could spot meteors from this shower up until January 16th.
I Wish Kentucky Had Non-Traditional Walmarts Like These
If the Owensboro Convention Center had been built when I was a child, I would have bugged my parents to death to go down there as often as possible. The reason? The escalators. When I was a kid, both my sister and I loved escalators. I still prefer them to...
14news.com
‘Lofton’s Law’ introduced in Ky. State Senate
Red Cross holds ‘Donorama Blood Drive’ at Eastland Mall. Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft. Webster Co. Schools approve district plan for upcoming four years. Updated: 1 hour ago. Webster Co. Schools approve district plan for upcoming four years. Dolly Parton-themed Airbnb open in Owensboro.
Indiana Hunting & Fishing Fans Your 2022 Licenses Expire in March, 2023 Licenses are Available Now
If you want to hunt or fish in Indiana you'll need to make sure your license is up to date. Here in Indiana, we have our fair share of people who love hunting and fishing. We all know someone who always has a freezer full of deer meat, and if you don't know that person, you're missing out on a good friend who will hook you up with some deer meat or invite you over for the best deer meat chili!
You Can Book Your Spot in This Indiana Nuclear Bunker
In the event that something catastrophic happens to Earth, there is a nuclear bunker located right here in Indiana. We have all seen catastrophic/natural disaster movies where people are trying to escape an asteroid by fleeing to large underground bunkers, hoping to survive the fallout. A few examples of these movies include 2012, Greenland, and Deep Impact. It wasn't until the other day, while listening to a podcast about end-of-the-world scenarios, that I discovered that one of those bunkers is actually located right here in Indiana. I mean it makes sense given that we are known as "The Crossroads of America".
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 1/6
Kentucky lawmakers advanced a bill to further lower Kentucky's income tax impacting dozens of industries including photography, personal trainers and cosmetics. New West End restaurant hopes to honor Ekoe Alexanda’s legacy. Updated: 22 hours ago. The owner said the two grew up about a mile away from the new...
