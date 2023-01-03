ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Women’s Basketball Tops Loyola Chicago, 76-58, On The Road

CHICAGO – University of Massachusetts women's basketball topped Loyola University Chicago, 76-59, at Gentile Arena on Saturday afternoon. UMass improves to 21-4 on the season, including 2-1 in the Atlantic 10 Conference, while Loyola Chicago moved to 6-10 on the year and 1-2 in the league. Four Minutewomen reached...
CHICAGO, IL
UMass Comeback Falls Short At George Washington, 81-73

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The University of Massachusetts men's basketball team fell at George Washington on Saturday afternoon in the Charles E. Smith Center, 81-73. The Minutemen (10-5 Overall, 1-2 Atlantic 10) stormed back to pull within five points late on a Keon Thompson 3-pointer but could not complete the comeback.
AMHERST, MA
Men’s Hoops Heads To GW For Nationally Televised Matchup

University of Massachusetts Men's Basketball Game Notes & Information. Game 15 Massachusetts (10-4 Overall, 1-1 Atlantic 10) at George Washington (7-8 Overall, 1-1 Atlantic 10) Date | Time Saturday, Jan. 7 | 2 p.m. Location Washington, D.C. | Charles E. Smith Center. Tickets Tickets. Watch USA. Game Notes Massachusetts. Instagram...
AMHERST, MA

