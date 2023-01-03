Read full article on original website
Oklahoma State Athletics
Cowboys Take Final Four Matches in 20-12 Win Over Oregon State
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oklahoma State wrestling team moved to 5-1 on the season as it pulled together four consecutive wins to close out the dual and defeat Oregon State, 20-12, inside Gill Coliseum on Sunday. "We looked maybe a little lethargic in some of those early matches, just...
Oklahoma State Athletics
Cowgirls Look To Bounce Back At Home Against Texas
(10-4, 0-2 Big 12) • Head Coach: Jacie Hoyt (Sixth Year — 91-69) (11-4, 2-0 Big 12) • Head Coach: Vic Schaefer (18th Year — 362-193) Game 15 · Jan. 7, 2023 · 6:00 p.m. Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena (13,611) Video: None. TV: Big 12...
Oklahoma State Athletics
Cowgirls Take Down Texas, 86-82
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State's women's basketball team battled its way to an 86-82 win over Texas on Saturday evening in front of 2.228 fans inside Gallagher-Iba Arena to register its first league victory under the direction of head coachJacie Hoyt. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for...
