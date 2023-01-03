ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Novosad Excited to Win Games in Eugene

We've been covering top talent all week at the Adidas All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. One recruit we had the chance to catch up with is Dripping Springs (Tex.) quarterback Austin Novosad. The Elite 11 passer is one of the newer Ducks in Dan Lanning's 2023 recruiting class after flipping his commitment from Baylor and signing with Oregon on Dec. 21.
Better Than Cristobal? The BEST First-Year Oregon HC at Recruiting: Dan Lanning

An elephant in the room for Oregon football fans was whether new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning could be the complete coach in all areas. Considering the Washington and Oregon State games–the description would be, “to be determined” as we watch his growth in 2023 as an in-game coach. For many of us though, even with the mistakes–it was an improvement over the prior coach. We all know that Mario Cristobal hung his hat on recruiting, but what if Coach Lanning could match those skills?
Klamath County Native and OSU Student Found Dead

CORVALLIS, Ore.-- Benton County Sheriff's Office confirms that Steven Mainwaring was found dead Sunday afternoon near Mary's Peak. After two weeks of searching, deputies responded at 4:54 p.m. to a remote area of Mary's Peak where volunteers searching reported to find Mainwaring's Ford Bronco. When deputies arrived, they found Mainwaring's body near the car.
The best Oregon restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report

(NEXSTAR) – Of all the restaurants in Oregon, one seafood joint really captured Guy Fieri’s heart. Known for his spiked hair, sunglasses and catchphrases, many have put their trust in Fieri when it comes to home style cooking, cheap eats and comfort food. It is estimated that Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants for his popular Food Network television show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”
Changes at the Bottle Drop: Fees and more

At the Albany Bottle Drop and others around the state, the fee for dropping off a bag of empties will change on Monday. Two people who contacted me about it don’t think that’s right. These two and apparently many other account holders (but not I) got an email...
Fatal crash on Hwy 126E in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday evening, Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 126E near milepost 14.2, in Lane County. OSP responded to the scene around 6:09 p.m. Highway 126E remained partially open during the 3-hour crash scene investigation. Officials say preliminary investigations indicated...
Klamath Falls Native Steven Mainwaring Found Deceased After Two Week Search

Missing Corvallis Man Found Deceased on Mary’s Peak. At 4:54 PM today, Deputies of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a remote area of Mary’s Peak in regards to information about Steven Mainwaring, a missing person from Corvallis. Volunteers who had been assisting in the search for Mainwaring reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the Ford Bronco Mainwaring was thought to be driving.
FUGITIVE JAILED FOR WARRANT AFTER ALLEGED DANCING INCIDENT

A fugitive was jailed for a warrant after an alleged dancing incident on Monday night. A Roseburg Police report said at about 10:20 p.m. officers contacted the 45-year old in the parking lot of Wendy’s in the 700 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard. The man was allegedly seen dancing in front of customers in the drive-thru of the store.
