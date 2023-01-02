Read full article on original website
WKTV
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in West Utica dies from injuries
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – An 88-year-old man died from his injuries after Utica police say he was hit by a vehicle in West Utica Wednesday evening. Officers were called to the 1100 block of Erie Street around 5:20 p.m. where they found Francis Piejko lying on the side of the road. Piejko was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment, but he ultimately died from his injuries.
WKTV
Village of Ilion plagued by water main breaks
ILION, N.Y. -- A January thaw brings welcomed warm temperatures, but once they fluctuate back to cold, it can create problems underground. "We have seven breaks in the month of December and we've had two so far this year in five days. Actually in three days, we had two breaks," said Ilion Mayor, John Stephens. "Christmas Eve, we had two in the same day."
Central NY woman in critical condition after stabbing, troopers say
Mohawk, N.Y. — A 26-year-old woman was listed in critical condition at a Utica hospital Wednesday after she was found with multiple stab wounds, troopers said. State and village police found Tkeyah LaPlante with wounds to her chest around 2:34 p.m. outside a home at 30 East Main St. in Mohawk, Herkimer County, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesman for state police.
WKTV
Suspect in custody following Mohawk stabbing on East Main Street
MOHAWK, N.Y. – A female suspect is in custody following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred on East Main Street in Mohawk Wednesday afternoon, which has been turned over to New York State Police. The suspect, 21-year-old Taylor Goodhines, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal...
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.
Residents have been making numerous complaints about flooding, Violence, and drug overdoses. Recently a video has been released showing a resident apt underwater. The resident whose name will remain anonymous told us that this is the 3rd flood that's been undergone. Documentation of code violations has been exploited as well. It was reported that some resident was not supposed to be placed back in their apts but was still allowed to live under harsh conditions.
WKTV
Local fire departments answer record number of calls in 2022
As local fire departments hash out their 2022 numbers, many are seeing prior call for service records shattered. "The fire department did have its busiest year on record; we had around 17,209 calls for service last year," said Utica Fire Chief, Scott Ingersoll. What might surprise you is the low...
Man dies at Syracuse hospital after being shot in Utica, another man in critical condition
Utica, N.Y. -- Two 25-year-old men were shot in Utica Monday night, police said. One man died after being transferred to a Syracuse hospital. The other man remains in critical condition. William Morris, 25, of Utica, died after being shot in the head, according to a news release from Utica...
Montgomery County Sheriff searching for tire dumper
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is reporting of 14 tires that were found dumped on Cranes Hollow Road in Amsterdam, and are currently searching for the person or person(s) responsible.
WKTV
Utica police make gun arrest shortly after shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured on Seymour Avenue
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a gun arrest was made right after a shooting on Seymour Avenue Monday night that left one man dead and another in critical condition. After hearing shots fired on the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue around 10:30 p.m., officers on an unrelated call nearby started heading toward the scene to investigate.
WKTV
Utica standoff on Linwood Place ends peacefully
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A standoff in Utica ended peacefully Monday after authorities responded to a domestic dispute on Linwood Place. Police were called to the scene around 12:45 p.m. to find a man barricaded inside a home with a knife. It took officers and SWAT team members five...
WKTV
9-1-1 Dispatchers needed
Herkimer County is looking for 911 Dispatchers, and while the numbers wanted may seem small, the positions fill an important need. Emergency service departments in need of 911 dispatchers. Herkimer County is looking for 911 Dispatchers, and while the numbers wanted may seem small, the positions fill an important need.
One restaurant fails health inspection: December 18 – December 24
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 18 to December 24. One food service failed its inspection: Mingold Kitchen Mingold Kitchen had six violations, none in critical condition. Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the […]
Missing 70-year-old man with brain injury from Camillus found
Camillus, N.Y. — State troopers Monday said a missing 70-year-old man considered vulnerable has been located in good health. Atif Hasan was last seen at 7 p.m. Saturday at a bus stop in front of his apartment complex on West Genesee Street in Camillus, according to a news release from state police on Sunday.
WKTV
Vehicle rollover in Frankfort Monday evening
FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- Three people were treated for minor injuries after an accident in Frankfort Monday evening. Calls came in at about 4:30 p.m. for a vehicle that had rolled over and landed on its side on Higby Road just east of the Albany Road intersection. Three people who were...
WKTV
Emergency service departments in need of 911 dispatchers
In an emergency the first call you’re going to make is to a 911 Center, but here in Herkimer County there’s a need for more 911 dispatchers. To make up for the shortage, Herkimer County Emergency Services Director John Raymond says the staff is putting in more and more overtime, and that puts a stress on the entire system.
NY Man Found Safe After Missing For More Than A Week, Police Say
Update:New York State Police announced that a 78-year-old man was found safe after he hadn't been seen in more than a week.Theodore Sikora, a resident of Davenport in Delaware County, was located, State Police announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3."Troopers searched his home and the area surrounding it, loc…
Inside Syracuse’s worst nursing home: Screams for help, missed medications, 10 p.m. dinners
Syracuse, N.Y. – Michael Schalk’s phone rang at 6 a.m. July 29. It was his father’s roommate calling from Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
WKTV
Oneida County Department of Emergency Services holding hiring events for 911 dispatchers
ORISKANY, N.Y. – The Oneida County Department of Emergency Services has 29 vacancies and is holding multiple hiring events this month to try and fill those spots. Tours and on-the-spot interviews will be held at the dispatch center, 120 Base Road in Oriskany, on the following days:. Saturday, Jan....
Grab a Glass! CNY Village Gets Recognized for Their Clean Drinking Water
If you were thinking of finding a home with better drinking water, you don't have to travel too far to find it. For the past year, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has been helping local municipalities across the state improve their water quality with the Drinking Water Source Protection Program (DWSP2).
WKTV
SNUG outreach hits the streets in Utica
The SNUG program is combatting gun violence in the area. SNUG program targeting gun violence holds first rally Wednesday.
