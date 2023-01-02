ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WKTV

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in West Utica dies from injuries

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – An 88-year-old man died from his injuries after Utica police say he was hit by a vehicle in West Utica Wednesday evening. Officers were called to the 1100 block of Erie Street around 5:20 p.m. where they found Francis Piejko lying on the side of the road. Piejko was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment, but he ultimately died from his injuries.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Village of Ilion plagued by water main breaks

ILION, N.Y. -- A January thaw brings welcomed warm temperatures, but once they fluctuate back to cold, it can create problems underground. "We have seven breaks in the month of December and we've had two so far this year in five days. Actually in three days, we had two breaks," said Ilion Mayor, John Stephens. "Christmas Eve, we had two in the same day."
ILION, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY woman in critical condition after stabbing, troopers say

Mohawk, N.Y. — A 26-year-old woman was listed in critical condition at a Utica hospital Wednesday after she was found with multiple stab wounds, troopers said. State and village police found Tkeyah LaPlante with wounds to her chest around 2:34 p.m. outside a home at 30 East Main St. in Mohawk, Herkimer County, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesman for state police.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Suspect in custody following Mohawk stabbing on East Main Street

MOHAWK, N.Y. – A female suspect is in custody following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred on East Main Street in Mohawk Wednesday afternoon, which has been turned over to New York State Police. The suspect, 21-year-old Taylor Goodhines, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal...
MOHAWK, NY
Source Money

Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.

Residents have been making numerous complaints about flooding, Violence, and drug overdoses. Recently a video has been released showing a resident apt underwater. The resident whose name will remain anonymous told us that this is the 3rd flood that's been undergone. Documentation of code violations has been exploited as well. It was reported that some resident was not supposed to be placed back in their apts but was still allowed to live under harsh conditions.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Local fire departments answer record number of calls in 2022

As local fire departments hash out their 2022 numbers, many are seeing prior call for service records shattered. "The fire department did have its busiest year on record; we had around 17,209 calls for service last year," said Utica Fire Chief, Scott Ingersoll. What might surprise you is the low...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica standoff on Linwood Place ends peacefully

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A standoff in Utica ended peacefully Monday after authorities responded to a domestic dispute on Linwood Place. Police were called to the scene around 12:45 p.m. to find a man barricaded inside a home with a knife. It took officers and SWAT team members five...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

9-1-1 Dispatchers needed

Herkimer County is looking for 911 Dispatchers, and while the numbers wanted may seem small, the positions fill an important need. Emergency service departments in need of 911 dispatchers. Herkimer County is looking for 911 Dispatchers, and while the numbers wanted may seem small, the positions fill an important need.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

One restaurant fails health inspection: December 18 – December 24

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 18 to December 24. One food service failed its inspection: Mingold Kitchen Mingold Kitchen had six violations, none in critical condition. Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Vehicle rollover in Frankfort Monday evening

FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- Three people were treated for minor injuries after an accident in Frankfort Monday evening. Calls came in at about 4:30 p.m. for a vehicle that had rolled over and landed on its side on Higby Road just east of the Albany Road intersection. Three people who were...
FRANKFORT, NY
WKTV

Emergency service departments in need of 911 dispatchers

In an emergency the first call you’re going to make is to a 911 Center, but here in Herkimer County there’s a need for more 911 dispatchers. To make up for the shortage, Herkimer County Emergency Services Director John Raymond says the staff is putting in more and more overtime, and that puts a stress on the entire system.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY

