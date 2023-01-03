Read full article on original website
France 24
Is Miss France discriminatory? Paris court dismisses feminist group’s claims
A Paris court backed the organisers of Miss France on Friday, dismissing claims from a feminist group that the beauty pageant's selection process was discriminatory, one of the plaintiffs said. The "Osez le féminisme" (Dare to be a Feminist) group, along with three failed contestants, filed a suit against the...
France 24
Live: Brazil’s Lula declares security operation after Bolsonaro supporters storm federal buildings
Hundreds of supporters of far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro stormed Brazil’s Congress, the Supreme Court and the Presidential Palace on Sunday, a week after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration. Follow FRANCE 24's live coverage of the events. Far-right Bolsonaro supporters managed to gain access to the Presidential Palace,...
France 24
Benin: Civil society leaders running in elections hope to influence decision making
In tonight's edition: 46 Ivorian troops appear at a court of appeal in Bamako as West African leaders decide not to sanction Mali following the arrest of the soldiers back in July. Also, in Benin, fresh faces have emerged on the political scene and a youthful electorate is looking to keep elected officials in check in the upcoming legislative elections. Finally, while Kenya has a long road ahead to tackling doping, World Athletics officials say the country is on the right track.
France 24
Is this blonde woman with Putin a ‘paid extra’ for photo-ops? Nope
Social media users have noted that the same blonde woman has appeared behind Russian President Vladimir Putin on three different occasions – proof, they say, that he used “paid extras” during his address marking the start of 2023. However, it turns out that these images do featuredifferent women. One is a soldier who was given a prize by Putin on December 31, 2022 while the two other images show a regional deputy (local politician) from Novgorod, and a supporter of the Russian president. This politician has been previously accused of being an extra.
France 24
‘All they can expect here is death’: Ukrainian volunteers brace for Russian attack from Belarus
Russia has built up its forces in Belarus and released footage of military drills along the border with Ukraine, stoking fears of a renewed assault on Kyiv’s defences from the north. FRANCE 24’s team on the ground met Ukrainian volunteers in the Zhytomyr region who are preparing to face another Russian attack.
France 24
'Democracy in danger': Thousands of Israelis protest Netanyahu's new government
Thousands of Israelis protested on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government, regarded as the most right-wing in Israeli history, an AFP correspondent said. Protesters brandished signs with slogans including "Democracy in danger" and "Together against fascism and apartheid" in the coastal city of Tel Aviv. Some waved Israeli...
France 24
Trial of Belarusian Nobel peace laureate opens
A Belarusian court on Thursday opened the trial of jailed human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, one of the winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. A Belarusian court on Thursday opened the trial of jailed human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, one of the winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.
