France 24

Is Miss France discriminatory? Paris court dismisses feminist group’s claims

A Paris court backed the organisers of Miss France on Friday, dismissing claims from a feminist group that the beauty pageant's selection process was discriminatory, one of the plaintiffs said. The "Osez le féminisme" (Dare to be a Feminist) group, along with three failed contestants, filed a suit against the...
France 24

Benin: Civil society leaders running in elections hope to influence decision making

In tonight's edition: 46 Ivorian troops appear at a court of appeal in Bamako as West African leaders decide not to sanction Mali following the arrest of the soldiers back in July. Also, in Benin, fresh faces have emerged on the political scene and a youthful electorate is looking to keep elected officials in check in the upcoming legislative elections. Finally, while Kenya has a long road ahead to tackling doping, World Athletics officials say the country is on the right track.
France 24

Is this blonde woman with Putin a ‘paid extra’ for photo-ops? Nope

Social media users have noted that the same blonde woman has appeared behind Russian President Vladimir Putin on three different occasions – proof, they say, that he used “paid extras” during his address marking the start of 2023. However, it turns out that these images do featuredifferent women. One is a soldier who was given a prize by Putin on December 31, 2022 while the two other images show a regional deputy (local politician) from Novgorod, and a supporter of the Russian president. This politician has been previously accused of being an extra.
France 24

'Democracy in danger': Thousands of Israelis protest Netanyahu's new government

Thousands of Israelis protested on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government, regarded as the most right-wing in Israeli history, an AFP correspondent said. Protesters brandished signs with slogans including "Democracy in danger" and "Together against fascism and apartheid" in the coastal city of Tel Aviv. Some waved Israeli...
France 24

Trial of Belarusian Nobel peace laureate opens

A Belarusian court on Thursday opened the trial of jailed human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, one of the winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

