At the Pier with the class of ‘72

Nancy Blue, Alice Powell, Charles Barnes, Deborah Lindsey, Shelia McMillan-Bullard, and Gwendolyn Dockery-McKiver of the Class of 1972 at Pier 41.

LUMBERTON — “Is there anyone here under the age of 68,” Nancy Blue asked her fellow diners at Pier 41.

On Dec. 28, the Lumberton Senior High School Class of 1972 gathered at the seafood restaurant around 11 a.m. This lunch was one event among many in the group’s slate of reunion activities and is the last celebration of their graduation 50 years ago.

The event was primarily organized by Nancy Blue and Gwendolyn Dockery-McKiver. Blue said Dockery-McKiver had been very active in getting the former classmates back together on numerous occasions. McKiver said she had graduated from Lumberton High and retired from the same school after working as an English teacher.

Recalling her high school years Blue spoke fondly of a DECA instructor, Nina Lienberry, who drove Blue to her job while attending Lumberton Senior High School.

The year 1972 was a different time, socially and educationally. Blue was asked what she thought looking back on the increasingly distant year of her graduation all those decades ago.

“Most definitely we’ve broke a lot of barriers,” Blue said.

Blue recalled when some of the Class of ‘72 walked out in protest of the absence of a Black History program.

“We were actually the first class to be integrated,” McKiver stated.

Deborah Lindsey remembered she was the first Black senior sponsor.

Some of the Class of ‘72 fondly remembered Home Economics, which in one instance led to a long career as an educator.

“It’s Family and Consumer Science now,” Shelia McMillan-Bullard said.

“That’s where we learned our love for sewing,” McKiver said.

“I make all my clothes. I learned that in Home Economics,” Blue added.

“I majored in Home Economics and taught at Robeson County public schools for 33 years,” McMillan-Bullard. said.

Charles Barnes, who Blue called the king of the event for being the only man present at the time, played sports at Lumberton High in 1972 and recalled the lessons of his experience were teamwork and how to get along with people, skills he said helped him during his 20 years in the military.

“During that time it was rough for Black people in the military,” Barnes said.

Alice Powell had moved away from Lumberton. At the lunch she said she was glad to be in the presence of her old classmates again.

“They’re my family,” Powell said.