Naples is famous for a few things, most notably its historic city center, Mount Vesuvius, and of course, pizza. The whole process of creating Neapolitan pizza – from the dough to baking in a wood-fired oven – is UNESCO-protected on the "Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity," as the art of the Neapolitan pizzaiuolo. UNESCO cites the fact that the masters of the technique are a "living link" to the art and have passed the information on to both professional and home bakers alike. There is even the Association of Neapolitan Pizzaiuoli, where you can take courses to learn about the history of pizza making and its centuries-old techniques. But the best place to learn the art of the pizzaiuolo is alongside one of these masters in their shop as an apprentice. The Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN) maintains strict regulations to preserve the integrity of Neapolitan pizza.

