Shreveport Shooting Sends Three to the Hospital

On Tuesday (1/3/23) evening three adults walked up to local law enforcement headquarters all suffering from gunshot injuries. The three individuals all seemed to be victims of the same shooting. They showed up to the front of the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory on Linwood Avenue at 9:16 p.m. Shreveport Police...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Carjacking Turns Deadly on New Year’s Eve

Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Detectives have an investigation underway into what information says is a carjacking turned deadly. On December 31, 2022, just before 1:45 a.m., Shreveport Police Patrol officers were dispatched to 3215 Knight Street on reports of a shooting. Officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. Despite the Shreveport Fire Department’s efforts, the man was pronounced deceased on scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Texas Woman Killed in Crash Near Mansfield

On Tuesday, just after 9:30PM, Louisiana State Troopers from Troop G responded to a single vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 513 near Oxford Cutoff Rd. The crash claimed the life of 52 year-old Schanda Roundtree of Nacogdoches, Texas. After investigation, the troopers discovered a 2013 Mack Truck, driven by...
MANSFIELD, LA
Crawfish Prices in Shreveport-Bossier 2023

Crawfish have started to trickle in to some Shreveport and Bossier restaurants. But if you just have to have your fix, you might want to run to the bank and get a loan. Crawfish prices this early in the season will set you back almost as much as a good ribeye steak.
SHREVEPORT, LA
What’s Epiphany and Why is it Important to Louisiana, Mardi Gras?

Epiphany is a Christian holiday celebrated annually on January 6th, but what is it all about, and what does it have to do with Mardi Gras?. According to Metro, Epiphany marks the official end of Christmas and the baptism of Jesus by John the Baptist. Metro also says that 'while the Catholic Church marks the Epiphany for one day, many protestants mark ‘the season of the Epiphany’ from January 6 up until Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent.'
SHREVEPORT, LA
Lawsuit Filed Against City of Shreveport Over Council President

Shreveport and the City Council are being sued in Caddo District Court over the recent vote to elect a Chairman of the Council. During the Saturday noon meeting of the newly sworn in Council, Grayson Boucher was nominated to be Chairman. Jim Taliaferro and Gary Brooks voted for Boucher. Chairman James Green did not call for "no" votes. The panel moved on, assuming Boucher did not get enough votes from the 7 member panel.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Thousands in NWLA Now Without Power After Storms

The National Weather Service in Shreveport still has all of Northwest Louisiana, portions of East Texas and Southern Arkansas under a Tornado Watch until 11:00 am today, Tuesday, January 3. Though the chances are slim, we might not be done with this nasty weather yet. The storms that slammed the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Blue Bell Favorite Back in Shreveport Stores

Blue Bell Ice Cream fans rejoice. One of Blue Bell's fans favorite flavors returns to grocery stores, but only for a limited time. Blue Bell is bringing back their popular Tin Roof flavored ice cream. According to a recent social media post by Blue Bell:. If you're still reading, you're...
SHREVEPORT, LA
