Missing Bienville Parish Woman Believed to be in Danger
A missing Ringgold woman is believed to be in danger. 43 year old Kimberly Moore was last seen on 12-31-22 at around 11:30 PM. According to the family of the missing woman and the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office Moore was wearing the same outfit as the picture above. After Moore...
Shreveport Shooting Sends Three to the Hospital
On Tuesday (1/3/23) evening three adults walked up to local law enforcement headquarters all suffering from gunshot injuries. The three individuals all seemed to be victims of the same shooting. They showed up to the front of the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory on Linwood Avenue at 9:16 p.m. Shreveport Police...
Shreveport Carjacking Turns Deadly on New Year’s Eve
Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Detectives have an investigation underway into what information says is a carjacking turned deadly. On December 31, 2022, just before 1:45 a.m., Shreveport Police Patrol officers were dispatched to 3215 Knight Street on reports of a shooting. Officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. Despite the Shreveport Fire Department’s efforts, the man was pronounced deceased on scene.
Texas Woman Killed in Crash Near Mansfield
On Tuesday, just after 9:30PM, Louisiana State Troopers from Troop G responded to a single vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 513 near Oxford Cutoff Rd. The crash claimed the life of 52 year-old Schanda Roundtree of Nacogdoches, Texas. After investigation, the troopers discovered a 2013 Mack Truck, driven by...
Bossier Police Hope You Can Identify These Counterfeiters
Twice in just three days, retailers at Pierre Bossier Mall were hit by a couple of counterfeiters. The first of these two instances took place on Saturday, 12/24/22, when the black female, pictured below, wearing a grey sweater and a black face mask went into Dillard's at Pierre Bossier Mall.
Caddo Sheriff’s Office Warns Citizens of a New Scam in the Area
Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Detectives from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning Caddo residents about another round of phone scams to be aware of. Don't you just hate...
Ellerbe Road Power Outage Caused by Drunk Driver Crash
Ellerbe Road at the intersection of Highway 175 is completely closed due to a major crash that also caused a power outage in the area. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that a St. Landry Parish man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and careless operation of a vehicle.
Crawfish Prices in Shreveport-Bossier 2023
Crawfish have started to trickle in to some Shreveport and Bossier restaurants. But if you just have to have your fix, you might want to run to the bank and get a loan. Crawfish prices this early in the season will set you back almost as much as a good ribeye steak.
Video of Raging Fire That Destroys Historical Dixie Inn Landmark
A part of history is gone! Fire has completely destroyed so many memories of the patrons of Dorcheat Seafood and Grill on the banks of Bayou Dorcheat in Dixie Inn, Louisiana. In the early morning hours of Friday, January 6, fire consumed the location and from all observations of this landmark, it is total loss.
What’s Epiphany and Why is it Important to Louisiana, Mardi Gras?
Epiphany is a Christian holiday celebrated annually on January 6th, but what is it all about, and what does it have to do with Mardi Gras?. According to Metro, Epiphany marks the official end of Christmas and the baptism of Jesus by John the Baptist. Metro also says that 'while the Catholic Church marks the Epiphany for one day, many protestants mark ‘the season of the Epiphany’ from January 6 up until Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent.'
Shreveport-Bossier Mardi Gras Calendar of Events for the 2023 Season
If you know, you know! Revelers in Shreveport-Bossier City and the rest of the Ark-La-Tex celebrate Mardi Gras all year long! From parties to parades to coronations and grand bals, if it's about Carnival, you'll find what you're looking for here! Make sure you bookmark this page so you don't miss a single bead, throw, or party!
Lawsuit Filed Against City of Shreveport Over Council President
Shreveport and the City Council are being sued in Caddo District Court over the recent vote to elect a Chairman of the Council. During the Saturday noon meeting of the newly sworn in Council, Grayson Boucher was nominated to be Chairman. Jim Taliaferro and Gary Brooks voted for Boucher. Chairman James Green did not call for "no" votes. The panel moved on, assuming Boucher did not get enough votes from the 7 member panel.
Thousands in NWLA Now Without Power After Storms
The National Weather Service in Shreveport still has all of Northwest Louisiana, portions of East Texas and Southern Arkansas under a Tornado Watch until 11:00 am today, Tuesday, January 3. Though the chances are slim, we might not be done with this nasty weather yet. The storms that slammed the...
Blue Bell Favorite Back in Shreveport Stores
Blue Bell Ice Cream fans rejoice. One of Blue Bell's fans favorite flavors returns to grocery stores, but only for a limited time. Blue Bell is bringing back their popular Tin Roof flavored ice cream. According to a recent social media post by Blue Bell:. If you're still reading, you're...
