New Bedford, MA

Friends of the Mattapoisett Library to hold annual meeting

MATTAPOISETT – Members of the Friends of the Mattapoisett Library and the public are invited to the organization’s annual meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. in the community room of the Mattapoisett Free Public Library, 7 Barstow St, Mattapoisett. There will be a brief business meeting...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
School Committee approves of course changes at Wareham High School

Wareham High School students could soon be learning Emergency Medical Technician skills, personal finance and even baking after the school committee approved of recent changes to the course of studies on Thursday, Jan. 5. “These are courses that we could offer, not every course can run,” said Principal Scott Palladino....
WAREHAM, MA
Vehicle crashes into Rochester swamp

ROCHESTER – The Rochester Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash on Saturday, Jan. 8 around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Walnut Plain Road and Burgress Avenue. According to the department, the driver lost control of a dark gray Ford car, went off-road landed around 100 feet...
ROCHESTER, MA
School district plans to tackle high absentee rate despite improvements

Improvements in absentee rates have been seen across the Wareham School district in January. However, the district’s three principals noted that getting students to attend school every day will be their biggest hurdle to cross this year during the school committee meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5. Since the start...
WAREHAM, MA
Two-way play leads Wareham Boys Basketball to beat Apponequet

LAKEVILLE — Thanks to strong defense and versatile offense, the Wareham High School Vikings beat the Apponequet Regional High School Lakers 74-62 in a boys’ basketball game on Jan. 7 at Apponequet. The Vikings built a large first-half lead through aggressive defense and efficient shooting, but the Lakers...
WAREHAM, MA
New Bedford man dies by apparent suicide in Dartmouth jail

A 41-year-old New Bedford man died at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth on Jan. 5 in an apparent suicide by hanging, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office. Staff at the jail reportedly discovered the inmate while making rounds to distribute medication to inmates shortly...
DARTMOUTH, MA

