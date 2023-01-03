Read full article on original website
Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?
Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) over the past year are in quite a bit of pain, with shares declining 70% 2022. In December alone, the share suffered near 40% losses, netting its fifth straight month of declines. As evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter...
The Dow's Biggest Dividends: Here Are 2023's Dogs.
Looking for the Dogs of the Dow, 2023 edition? You came to the right place. We'll explore these 10 blue-chip dividend bargains in a moment. Collectively, they are yielding 4.5%! But first, a quick recap of the strategy and homage to its 2022 "mini miracle." Last year was a dumpster...
3 Soon-To-Be Dividend Kings
Many investors pivot to the Dividend Aristocrats when looking to generate an income stream. After all, it’s easy to understand why; these companies have upped their payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years, which displays their reliable nature. While that’s impressive, there’s even a step above the Dividend...
EPR Properties Passes Through 9% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $3.3), with the stock changing hands as low as $36.20 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Why Blackstone Stock Tumbled Nearly 19% in December
Shares of Blackstone (NYSE: BX) plunged 18.9% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The biggest factor weighing on shares of the leading alternative asset manager was a surge in redemption requests at its non-traded REIT, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT). That spooked investors and caused analysts to lower their expectations for the stock.
Why This Billionaire Wants Bitcoin to Fall
In an interview on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, famed billionaire investor Mark Cuban, worth around $6.25 billion today, aired his grievances about gold, how Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is better, and why he hopes Bitcoin falls even further. During the podcast, the two dished opinions back and forth about the...
Buy Conagra Brands (CAG) and Lamb Weston (LW) Stock After Impressive Earnings?
Conagra Brands CAG and Lamb Weston LW crushed their fiscal second-quarter earnings expectations yesterday. With both Conagra and Lamb Weston stocks recently hitting their 52-week highs, let’s see if it’s time to buy and ride the momentum after their impressive quarters. Overview & Q2 Reports. Lamb Weston’s impressive...
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of TAN
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) shows an impressive 15.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months. First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), which makes up 10.57% of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN), has seen 3...
2 Risky Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Today And Hold For 5 Years
Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) is chock-full of risky businesses that (supposedly) have what it takes to disrupt industries and reshape societies with their groundbreaking products and services. Of course, betting on those innovators-to-be often means investing in unprofitable or otherwise unproven companies, which is part of the reason why the ETF is down 68% over the past year.
Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/7/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. NL INDUSTRIES INC (NL) is a small-cap value stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry....
CHEF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of Chefs' Warehouse Inc (Symbol: CHEF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.83, changing hands as high as $35.67 per share. Chefs' Warehouse Inc shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
SSRM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of SSR Mining Inc (Symbol: SSRM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.95, changing hands as high as $17.25 per share. SSR Mining Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSRM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBP
The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 175,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 66,000. Shares of PBP were up about 1.3% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Tesla,...
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Cardinal (CAH) is a Solid Choice
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry...
How MongoDB Stock Gained 28.9% Last Month
Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) rose by 28.9% in December 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The developer of next-generation database management systems shocked Wall Street with fantastic third-quarter results early in the month, and as of early January, the stock has held onto a large portion of the gains that followed that report.
Why Realty Income Can Keep Increasing Its Dividend
If the U.S. is heading into a recession, it pays to get defensive. Many sectors such as financial services will be hurt by increasing defaults, while consumer discretionary stocks will suffer as shoppers cut spending. Historically, defensive stocks have generally meant stalwarts like utilities and consumer-products companies because people always...
Got $1000? 2 No Brainer Stocks to Buy in 2023.
For many investors, $1,000 is a solid amount of money. And with the S&P 500 down by 20% over the last year, now is a great time to shop for deals in the market. Let's discuss reasons why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Phillip Morris International (NYSE: PM) could turn your money into significantly more over the long term.
Here's Why You Should Retain Hilton (HLT) Stock For Now
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT will likely benefit from a rise in leisure demand, unit-expansion efforts and its loyalty program. However, supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures are headwinds. Let us discuss the factors that highlight why investors should retain the stock for the time being. Growth Catalysts. Shares of...
NIKE, Inc. (NKE) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Nike (NKE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this athletic apparel maker have returned +8.3% over the past month versus the...
MPLX LP (MPLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $33.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.91% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.81%...
