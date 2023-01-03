ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
themarketperiodical.com

LDO Price Analysis: Lido DAO bears prove to be shrewd market operators

•LDO/USD is currently priced at $0.95 and has decreased by 0.02% over the past day. •The trading volumes have decreased by 30.13% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a positive outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Will the LDO bulls be able to sustain the uptrend?
themarketperiodical.com

DCR Price Analysis: The bearish juggernaut continues for Decred

•DCR/USD is currently priced at $18.40 and has decreased by 2.12% over the past day. •The trading volumes have decreased by 14.94% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a hawkish outlook for the near term. Short Term View: DCR bears vying for glory as bulls falter. The Decred...
themarketperiodical.com

ARWEAVE coin price analysis: AR coin price gets ready for a stampering ride.

AR coin price is hovering above the supply zone as it follows the bullish momentum of the overall cryptocurrency market. The AR coin has formed a falling wedge pattern in the daily time frame. The pair of AR/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.00041521 with an increase of...
themarketperiodical.com

ETC Price Analysis: Ethereum Classic bulls make a beeline for recovery

•ETC/USD is currently priced at $15.71 and has increased by 0.39% over the past day. •The trading volumes have decreased by 18.04% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a neutral outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Is there an uptrend on the cards for Ethereum Classic...
themarketperiodical.com

Best Crypto Presales to Invest in 2023: Rate That Crypto, Dash 2 Trade, and RobotEra

Investing in new digital assets can be challenging but lucrative, especially with the crypto world rapidly expanding. It is, therefore, essential to outline ideal assets from all of the best crypto presale options available right now. Looking ahead to 2023, experts have begun to churn out the results of their research on an enticing array of crypto presales available for investment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy