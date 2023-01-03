Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Everton at Manchester United: FA Cup Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Five in the back
Everton were done no favours by the draw-makers as their FA Cup campaign in the 2022-23 season looks to be a very short one with a trip to in-form Manchester United. The Toffees appear to be as fractured a squad as exactly a year ago, despite partly revamping an underperforming squad and are in relegation trouble again with just three league wins this term. They were bounced from the League Cup by AFC Bournemouth just before the World Cup break, and can expect a similar fate tonight at Old Trafford.
SB Nation
Erik ten Hag is embracing the challenge of fixing Manchester United on and off the pitch
The complexities of Manchester United’s issues over the last ten years have known no bounds. From often being devoid of tactical identity and a manager’s authority being undermined by players to hordes of fans entering the Old Trafford to protest against the ownership and a bitter interview against the club by a player under contract, the ride has often been rather ugly - to put it kindly. Managers at United have never been strangers to immense turbulence at various stages of their stints and the same was expected to be true for Erik ten Hag.
SB Nation
Wolves Manager Upset About Scheduling of Liverpool FA Cup Match
Amongst rival fans, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has something of a reputation for complaining about the scheduling. Ahead of his side’s FA Cup tie against Wolves, though, it’s the opposition manager who is unhappy. “I don’t understand how we play in one competition with two days less...
SB Nation
Chelsea hold ‘positive’ talks with Shakhtar, ready to ‘push on’ for Mykhaylo Mudryk — report
Chelsea continue to be used by Shakhtar Donetsk to drive up Mykhaylo Mudryk’s transfer fee, with the Blues apparently holding “positive” talks with the Ukrainian Premier League club this week. Their sporting director, Darijo Srna, even turned up at Stamford Bridge last night to watch us play against Manchester City!
SB Nation
Reading 2-0 Watford: Player Ratings
Largely untroubled for the first 70 minutes before making a couple of relatively routine saves and interceptions. May have snuck a 7/10 but he did his best to let Watford back into the game by fumbling what seemed like a routine catch towards the end, that thankfully he got away with.
SB Nation
Man Utd vs Everton - FA Cup third round preview | What next for the crisis-hit Toffees?
The road to Wembley starts here, but a spring trip to the capital is the last thing on the minds of Evertonians as the club once again finds itself mired in crisis. Tuesday’s disastrous capitulation against Brighton combined with other results on Wednesday saw the Toffees fall into the Premier League relegation zone.
SB Nation
An Open Letter to Farhad Moshiri, from the Everton supporters
As the Everton lurches headlong into another relegation battle just months after a summer when the club’s majority shareowner Farhad Moshiri released a statement virtually promising change and that the Grand Old Team wouldn’t be put in this position again, here we are. A majority of supporters groups...
SB Nation
The Migrating Magpie: Week One of the January Transfer Window
Week one of 2023 is in the books and if it did anything, it served to illuminate gaping holes among many high-profile Premier League squads. Logic dictates that clubs like West Ham, Everton, and Chelsea now must make moves simply to calm their fanbases down. Newcastle have now gone a...
SB Nation
The Opposition View: Everton at Manchester United | What hope for the Blues?
Everton desperately need a really positive performance as the second part of this very disjointed 2022-23 campaign begins to collect steam. A last-second loss to Wolves, a wonderful draw against the Premier League champs Manchester City, followed by an absolute drubbing on this most recent Tuesday versus Brighton, has left supporters flummoxed as to what to expect from this bunch—and their boss too.
SB Nation
Tottenham’s win at Palace was a flukey, and crucially important, result
With their team playing midweek on the road under the lights at one of the more raucous environments in the league at Selhurst Park, many Tottenham Hotspur supporters did not have the most confidence in a short-handed squad that got crushed at home over the weekend against Aston Villa. With injuries to key figures such as Rodrigo Bentancur, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison, Spurs supporters knew that this would be a challenging stretch run in January both on and off the field with matches against Arsenal and Manchester City approaching as well as the cloud of the transfer window hanging over Antonio Conte and the board.
SB Nation
Manchester United sign Jack Butland on loan through the end of the season
Manchester United have found their new back up goalkeeper after the sudden termination of Martin Dubravka’s loan. The club have agreed a loan deal for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland, bringing him in until the end of the 2022-23 season. The 29-year old is best known for his time...
SB Nation
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Chelsea FC v Manchester City
Pep stayed with a nearly unchanged line-up against Everton last time out. Given the result and the quick pace of the fixtures, I expect something a little different this time around. Here’s my guess for the Manchester City starters against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge. As Usual, Ederson starts in Goal.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: Virgil van Dijk Will be “Out For a Few Weeks, Definitely”
Ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup game against Wolves, Jurgen Klopp provided an update on the status of Virgil van Dijk’s hamstring injury in his press conference. “It’s not a short-term [injury], and I had longer-term injuries as well in my career as a manager. So, it’s somewhere in between. He will be out for a few weeks, definitely”, said Klopp.
SB Nation
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
The Magpies will face the Owls in an all-birds battle on Saturday, Jan. 7 as part of the FA Cup’s 3rd Round before things get serious as the competition keeps advancing. Newcastle, coming off a Premier League matchup with Arsenal finished in a goalless draw, have not lost a game since the final day of August. Sheff Wed aren’t short of beautiful results having won or drawn all of their games after losing in the Carabao Cup all the way back on Nov. 9.
SB Nation
Report: Djed Spence to be loaned out for second half of season
Tottenham Hotspur have a surplus of right backs at the moment, and they’re looking to bring in another one. But before they can do that at least one has to head out the door, at least on a temporary basis. It’s starting to look like Djed Spence will be among them.
SB Nation
Chelsea linked with France striker Marcus Thuram
January was expected to be another “frantic” transfer window for Chelsea, and so far that’s proving true with three new signings already in through the door and a whole transfer saga already lived through with Enzo Fernández at Benfica. And we may not be done yet....
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: City Climb Closer, Player Ratings, Riyad Winner, and More...
Manchester City sprung to life in the second half of a crucial match against Chelsea FC to secure all three points and close the gap on league leaders Arsenal. Sky Blue News has all the latest from yesterday's triumph at Stamford Bridge. MAHREZ STRIKE SECURES CRUCIAL THREE POINTS AT CHELSEA...
SB Nation
‘It is on us’ - Frank Lampard says Everton have to be ‘up for the fight’
Frank Lampard is a good talker. Intelligent and articulate, he always comes across well in news conferences. He also appears genuine. So when he talks of the bond forged with the fans during last season’s dramatic escape from the drop we know it is true. And it is why many Evertonians desperately want Lampard to succeed.
SB Nation
On This Day (8 January 1994): Buxton’s Boys look to avenge Stokoe’s Stars
In 1974 Carlisle United dumped holders Sunderland out of the FA Cup. The Lads were a pale imitation that day of the side that just a few months earlier had won the competition in memorable fashion, and they were deservedly beaten in a Roker Park replay after the two sides had been paired together in the FA Cup for the first time.
SB Nation
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea
Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City win a really tight game amid some gamesmanship by Pep Guardiola. A pretty different team started the match and when they hit half time clueless and chanceless he made subs to match his intent. In cam Riyad Mahrez, Rico Lewis and Jack Grealish and the trio proved to be difference makers.
Comments / 0